Not Your Average Mason Jar — This Vintage Find Is A Collectible Worth Hundreds

Mason jars are the perfect collectible for new and seasoned thrifters alike. They come in an array of sizes and colors, and look gorgeous when you line them up on your windowsill with fresh-cut flowers, or place them on a shelf filled with pantry essentials. You can even transform old Mason jars into beautiful bathroom countertop décor and storage. While they offer a practical way to hold on to an iconic piece of American history, some of these canning jars are more valuable than others.

Mason canning jars were invented in 1858 by the Ball Corporation, as a way to preserve crops before home refrigeration became a thing. The simple design and easy application revolutionized food preservation. Because they are durable and last, canning jars are easy to snag at garage sales, thrift stores, and antique malls often for just pennies.

Before beginning your search, it's a good idea to learn what exactly to look for. Among the most valuable and interesting variations is the legendary upside-down Mason jar. Produced in the early 1900s, this jar has sparked debate on its very existence. Some say the jar was a factory misprint, while other collectors argue that the jar was intentionally printed that way to store coffee and attach to a special grinder. Regardless of its origin, this jar is one of those rare pieces that can easily turn a thrift store run into a profitable treasure hunt, with some jars bringing as much as $1,000 at auction.