Forget Standard Birdbaths: Attract Hummingbirds With This Easy DIY Setup They'll Love

Are hummingbirds not stopping by your traditional birdbath? While many birds are perfectly content with sitting in still water to wash up, hummers prefer moving water features that produce a refreshing spritz. Rather than going out and buying a regular bath, you can make your own fountain instead to attract more hummingbirds to your yard.

On YouTube, the fun garden DIY channel, Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy, posted a video on how to make the simplest and cheapest hummingbird bath with a plastic container and a basket. With a reusable plastic food storage container, a woven plastic basket, a straw, a silicone waffle mold, and a solar fountain pump, Robbie crafted a stunning fountain that will recycle its own water once filled.

To make the bath even more enticing to hummingbirds, the DIYer decorated the exterior with fake flowers. This adds color and texture to your garden decor that could help catch the eye of nectar-seeking hummers as well. She noted that using plastic flowers ensures the decorations won't get damaged by water from splashing birds and will be easier to clean. Since you can reuse a plastic container or find some of the supplies at Dollar Tree, this project shouldn't be too expensive. On Amazon, a solar fountain pump kit costs about $12, keeping this DIY fountain affordable. With this genius way to use old plastic containers in the garden, hummers and other flying friends will flock to your yard.