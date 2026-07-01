Keep Kitchen Towels Off The Floor With A Simple Folding Solution

Place a dish towel on a flat surface, with the hanging loop on one side (if applicable), rather than on the top or bottom. Fold about one-quarter of the bottom part of the towel under, as this will form the pocket you'll tuck the folded towel into. Next, fold the side that doesn't have the hanging loop one-third of the way toward the middle. Then, fold the side with the hanging loop the same distance (toward the middle so you have a narrow column.

Rotate the towel 180 degrees so the hanging loop is back on the side it started on, and the pocket is on the top. Roll the towel from the bottom, stopping when you reach the start of the pocket. Tuck the towel into the pocket, pushing and adjusting it as needed until you have a neat little packet. Pull on the hanging loop if any of it got tucked away as you folded.

You've got plenty of options for hanging the folded towels in your kitchen. To keep them out of sight, attach adhesive hooks, like Command hooks, to a spot that's convenient for you, such as the inside of a cabinet door, next to the sink, or by the oven. If you folded towels that don't have loops, just tuck them away in a pretty basket or bin, or line them up inside a drawer. Once you've used the towel, don't fold it back up. Instead, hang it up to air out and dry. Lastly, remember to replace used towels at least once a week to keep your kitchen sanitary.