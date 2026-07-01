Keep Kitchen Towels Off The Floor With A Simple Folding Solution
When your hands are soapy or sticky, the last thing you want is to sift through a pile of clean dish towels, getting them wet or dirty or potentially knocking over a few in the process. A better option is to store your dish towels individually, especially smaller dish cloths.
Folding your towels up into little packets lets you store them neatly and makes it easy to grab one without knocking over an entire pile or getting every other towel wet. If your dish towels have hanging loops built in, you can hang each folded towel from a hook attached to the inside of your sink cabinet. Then, when it's time to grab a new towel, just swing open the door and swipe one.
If your towels don't have a hanging loop, don't worry. You can either place your neatly folded towels in a basket or sew a loop on using ribbon. Tor from Organizing TV demonstrates how to fold your dish towels into space-saving packets, whether you're placing them in a basket or hanging them.
How to neatly fold dish cloths and towels
Place a dish towel on a flat surface, with the hanging loop on one side (if applicable), rather than on the top or bottom. Fold about one-quarter of the bottom part of the towel under, as this will form the pocket you'll tuck the folded towel into. Next, fold the side that doesn't have the hanging loop one-third of the way toward the middle. Then, fold the side with the hanging loop the same distance (toward the middle so you have a narrow column.
Rotate the towel 180 degrees so the hanging loop is back on the side it started on, and the pocket is on the top. Roll the towel from the bottom, stopping when you reach the start of the pocket. Tuck the towel into the pocket, pushing and adjusting it as needed until you have a neat little packet. Pull on the hanging loop if any of it got tucked away as you folded.
You've got plenty of options for hanging the folded towels in your kitchen. To keep them out of sight, attach adhesive hooks, like Command hooks, to a spot that's convenient for you, such as the inside of a cabinet door, next to the sink, or by the oven. If you folded towels that don't have loops, just tuck them away in a pretty basket or bin, or line them up inside a drawer. Once you've used the towel, don't fold it back up. Instead, hang it up to air out and dry. Lastly, remember to replace used towels at least once a week to keep your kitchen sanitary.