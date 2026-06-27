What To Do If You Find Birds In Your Chimney

People are always thinking of creative ways to keep critters out of their gardens. But how much are we thinking about keeping them out of our homes? The chimney is a prime location for birds to nest in, as it mimics their natural sheltered habitats. And if you find some birds have made their way into your chimney, you'll need to figure out a way to humanely remove them yourself — or call in a professional to do it for you.

But how can you tell if you've even got birds in your chimney? The easiest way is to see if any are actually flying in and out. Inside the house, you can listen for scratching, chirping, or flapping. If the flu smells rotten, or you see feces or fallen nesting twigs in your fireplace, it's a surefire sign that you've got a bird, either living or dead, taking up residence in your chimney.

That said, certain species are more likely to nest in chimneys than others. The appropriately named chimney swift seeks out chimneys to build nests, for example. European starlings, which are one bird you don't want around your yard due to their aggressive nesting habits, are also known to occasionally nest in chimneys. Even larger birds like owls can find themselves flying into chimneys and getting stuck. How difficult it is to remove them will depend on the bird you're dealing with and how entrenched they are in the space.