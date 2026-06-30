Forget Traditional Organizers: Dollar Tree Has A More Creative Way To Add Jewelry Storage

Those perfectly curated accessories complement your outfits and your natural beauty — they deserve a storage spot that also complements them and keeps them protected from tarnishing and tangles. You'll find a wide range of jewelry organization ideas, but some of the traditional options are a little boring and very expensive. Sprinkle in a bit of creativity (and a few Dollar Tree supplies) to make something unique just for your jewelry collection. The Hometalk TikTok channel shared a creative DIY jewelry holder using a Cooking Concepts Splatter Screen as the main component — the mesh is perfect for hanging your earrings, and you can add hooks for necklaces and bracelets.

Making this inexpensive, compact jewelry display is a great storage idea for a small bathroom or bedroom. The screen sits at an angle with a Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holder as the stand. And a small, round, unframed mirror (the round Luminessence Glass Mirror Candleholder is a good option) in the center gives you the perfect way to check your jewelry before you head out the door. Each of the parts is $1.25, so you can buy everything for under $4.

Grab a can of spray paint in a hue that fits your room decor — gold is a glam option. Coating everything except the mirror with the spray paint makes the piece look like one cohesive unit. You'll also need a screwdriver and a hot glue gun to construct it. If you want a more decorative display, gather other craft supplies and embellishments, like twine, beads, trim, or lace, to attach around the mirror or outer frame.