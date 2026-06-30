Forget Traditional Organizers: Dollar Tree Has A More Creative Way To Add Jewelry Storage
Those perfectly curated accessories complement your outfits and your natural beauty — they deserve a storage spot that also complements them and keeps them protected from tarnishing and tangles. You'll find a wide range of jewelry organization ideas, but some of the traditional options are a little boring and very expensive. Sprinkle in a bit of creativity (and a few Dollar Tree supplies) to make something unique just for your jewelry collection. The Hometalk TikTok channel shared a creative DIY jewelry holder using a Cooking Concepts Splatter Screen as the main component — the mesh is perfect for hanging your earrings, and you can add hooks for necklaces and bracelets.
Making this inexpensive, compact jewelry display is a great storage idea for a small bathroom or bedroom. The screen sits at an angle with a Cooking Concepts Wire Napkin Holder as the stand. And a small, round, unframed mirror (the round Luminessence Glass Mirror Candleholder is a good option) in the center gives you the perfect way to check your jewelry before you head out the door. Each of the parts is $1.25, so you can buy everything for under $4.
Grab a can of spray paint in a hue that fits your room decor — gold is a glam option. Coating everything except the mirror with the spray paint makes the piece look like one cohesive unit. You'll also need a screwdriver and a hot glue gun to construct it. If you want a more decorative display, gather other craft supplies and embellishments, like twine, beads, trim, or lace, to attach around the mirror or outer frame.
DIY a jewelry holder with a screen and a napkin holder
Grab a Dollar Tree splatter screen with the handle in the center of the mesh. Using a screwdriver, remove the knob from the screen, so you're left with a smooth circular piece. Spray paint both sides in your selected color, applying a second coat if needed for full coverage. Spray paint the napkin holder as well to create a monochromatic stand.
You can leave the mirror plain and simple or dress it up to create a framing effect around it. A basic option is to glue the mirror to a circle of painted wood or cardboard covered in fabric — make the base circle slightly larger than the mirror, which is 4.5 inches in diameter. If you want to add more depth and texture, glue individual pieces from a Crafter's Square Wooden Bead Wreath or small faux flowers around the mirror (you can even repeat this framing idea around the edge of the splatter screen).
Once you're happy with the mirror, hot glue it to the center of the screen. Put glue along the flat side of the napkin holder and press it to the back of the screen. Let the glue dry so the stand is secure. For a hanging version, skip the napkin holder and glue a loop of wire, ribbon, or twine to the top. If you want to add hooks, shape sturdy wire into hooks and stick them through the mesh, pressing the ends down at the back to hold them in place. For a similar option, don't toss old window screens — turn them into DIY jewelry storage.