Don't Toss Old Window Screens — Make Beautiful DIY Jewelry Storage

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If you've recently removed window screens for a replacement or renovation, you might be looking for ways to repurpose them. If they're in good condition, there's really no reason to throw them away. There are plenty of ways to reuse old window screens in the home and garden. One simple and clever project idea is to turn a window screen into a jewelry holder.

An undamaged screen is possible to use it as-is. Earring posts will fit through the small gaps in the screen. You can mount the holder on a wall, inside a wardrobe door, or place it on top of a desk or vanity and lean it against a wall. The ideal placement might depend on the earrings you want to display. Many drop earrings are possible to hook onto the screen from the front. If you want to store stud earrings, you'll need access to the back to put on the earring backing. You won't really be able to display hoop earrings nicely on the screen since they need an open space to hang below. With these factors in mind, this DIY might not be ideal for all your earrings, but it is a lovely way to display your favorite dangly pairs. Its appeal isn't just for storage, but that it can display your earrings like a piece of wall art.