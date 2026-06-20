Don't Toss Old Window Screens — Make Beautiful DIY Jewelry Storage
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If you've recently removed window screens for a replacement or renovation, you might be looking for ways to repurpose them. If they're in good condition, there's really no reason to throw them away. There are plenty of ways to reuse old window screens in the home and garden. One simple and clever project idea is to turn a window screen into a jewelry holder.
An undamaged screen is possible to use it as-is. Earring posts will fit through the small gaps in the screen. You can mount the holder on a wall, inside a wardrobe door, or place it on top of a desk or vanity and lean it against a wall. The ideal placement might depend on the earrings you want to display. Many drop earrings are possible to hook onto the screen from the front. If you want to store stud earrings, you'll need access to the back to put on the earring backing. You won't really be able to display hoop earrings nicely on the screen since they need an open space to hang below. With these factors in mind, this DIY might not be ideal for all your earrings, but it is a lovely way to display your favorite dangly pairs. Its appeal isn't just for storage, but that it can display your earrings like a piece of wall art.
A window screen can become decorative jewelry storage
If your screen isn't in perfect condition, or if you just want to update the look, you have plenty of options to do so. For small holes or tears, it's fairly straightforward to repair a window screen. In terms of design, you can update the color of the frame with paint (just make sure to use a suitable paint for the frame material). Or, add some glam details like Facebook user Lisa J. Martin's strips of rhinestones.
A good clean also goes a long way. Window screens are one of those items around the house that are rarely cleaned. So, you'll definitely want to give it a scrub with some soapy water to get rid of dirt and cobwebs. If the screen is still looking rather drab, it's also possible to paint it with spray paint to make it look like-new again (or give it a whole new color).
Small additions can help you store more types of jewelry. For example, something like the TKYPZY Mini S Hook can be hung on the screen to open up more hanging options. This means you'll be able to store hoop earrings sideways as well as bracelets and necklaces, too. If your screen has a wooden frame and you plan on hanging it, screwing cup hooks along the bottom of the frame is another option. This upgrade offers you space along the bottom to hang necklaces, bracelets, and other lightweight accessories.