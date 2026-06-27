Vintage Corner Table Could Turn Out To Be A Thrift Store Find Worth Hundreds

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The best thing about shopping at a thrift store is that you never really know what you're going to find. It could be a great collection of used vinyl or vintage Libbey dishware worth hundreds of dollars. But if you happen across a mid-century walnut corner table, you may have just uncovered a thrift store find worth thousands of dollars. Specifically, we're talking about a Milo Baughman piece from the Glenn of California furniture company.

Collectors and furniture historians will likely recognize Milo Baughman's name. His furniture is known for its simple yet striking geometry and was designed with both form and function in mind. Baughman's pieces were always proportional, however, and never leaned too far into being overly modern. In 1948, he began working with the Glenn of California furniture company to create the "California Modern" collection, featuring furniture with distinct, angular designs.

While Baughman later formed a tremendous partnership with furniture maker Thayer Coggin, the furniture he designed for Glenn of California (which is no longer in business) remains highly valued. Case in point: this corner table you've stumbled across at the thrift store. Online auction houses value these tables at more than $1,800. It's certainly a valuable collectible item you should never overlook if you find one at a thrift store.