Skip Gravel And Mulch — There's A Cheaper Way To Help Block Out Weeds

While gravel and mulch are both safe and natural ways to control weeds, they're not the cheapest options. According to pricing data from Angi, gravel can cost up to $115 per cubic yard depending on the kind you choose. Mulch averages between $77 and $94 per cubic yard, per LawnStarter. So, if you're on a tight budget, these options might not be the best. Instead, try using newspaper — it's a cheaper material, and it works just as well as mulch or gravel when properly applied.

Thick layers of newspaper can be applied directly on top of existing weeds or grass to smother them and deprive them of the sunlight they need to grow. Sourcing it is also incredibly easy. If you already subscribe to a newspaper, keep some of your old copies to build up a collection. If you don't subscribe, you can find papers for free by inquiring with relatives or friends who have subscriptions, or by visiting local recycling centers, libraries, or yard sales.

Even if you can't find any newspapers for free, a copy of The New York Times is only going to set you back $7. Depending on how much space you need to cover, that's a much cheaper option than bringing in tons of gravel or mulch.