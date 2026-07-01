Skip Gravel And Mulch — There's A Cheaper Way To Help Block Out Weeds
While gravel and mulch are both safe and natural ways to control weeds, they're not the cheapest options. According to pricing data from Angi, gravel can cost up to $115 per cubic yard depending on the kind you choose. Mulch averages between $77 and $94 per cubic yard, per LawnStarter. So, if you're on a tight budget, these options might not be the best. Instead, try using newspaper — it's a cheaper material, and it works just as well as mulch or gravel when properly applied.
Thick layers of newspaper can be applied directly on top of existing weeds or grass to smother them and deprive them of the sunlight they need to grow. Sourcing it is also incredibly easy. If you already subscribe to a newspaper, keep some of your old copies to build up a collection. If you don't subscribe, you can find papers for free by inquiring with relatives or friends who have subscriptions, or by visiting local recycling centers, libraries, or yard sales.
Even if you can't find any newspapers for free, a copy of The New York Times is only going to set you back $7. Depending on how much space you need to cover, that's a much cheaper option than bringing in tons of gravel or mulch.
How to use newspaper to block weeds
Though it's not strictly necessary, you should put in a little effort to remove any existing weeds and prep the garden area before you put down any newspaper. Spread the first layer of newspaper over the area, being sure to overlap the edges to prevent any gaps. You'll need to build up several layers in order to create an effective weed barrier; some gardeners have found 10 layers to be a good number. Next, wet the newspaper to prevent it from being picked up by the wind.
Bare, wet newspaper over your garden beds isn't the most attractive look in the world, of course, nor will it be effective on its own in the long term. In all honesty, you should mulch over your newspaper weed barrier in order to make the bed visually appealing and provide an extra layer of defense against weeds. But that doesn't mean spending money on gravel or landscape mulch. There are loads of different types of mulches – like wood chips, pine needles, grass clippings, and shredded leaves — that can be sourced for free.
Another thing to note about newspaper is that it usually decomposes in about two to five months, although this will at least aid in soil fertility. You also don't necessarily need to worry about the inks, because most are soy-based. However, avoid using glossy-finished paper as these can contain chemicals that could leach into the soil.