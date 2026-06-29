Don't Let Looks Fool You: This Vintage Animal Decor Could Be Worth Thousands

In 2003, during a Guyette & Deeter sale, a duck decoy sold for for $803,000. Several years later, the most expensive sale of a duck decoy to date clocked in at $856,000. But if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, that doesn't necessarily mean it's a duck. These decoys vary in value based on a variety of factors, including the regions in which they were made, the species of ducks — shorebirds being among the priciest picks — the size of the piece, and the condition, to name just a few. Elmer Crowell is a sought-after creator and often the most expensive. Should you want to capture the rustic look of these darling ducks without taking out a loan, pieces on eBay average in the hundreds.

Finding vintage and antique treasures like these isn't always easy. If you have one you think might be valuable, consider getting your little waddler appraised and, if you're not attached to it, perhaps selling it. If you have a decoy you'd like to hold onto, or even a faux duck decoy, embrace the bird in all of its glory. Style this antique alongside natural materials, antique textiles, or wallpaper, and always start small, opting for a locale like a shelf or an end table to display your feathered friend. No matter where your duck ends up in your home, it's guaranteed to make a (figurative) splash.