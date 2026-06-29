Ditch Concrete Blocks: A Smarter Way To Build A Retaining Wall That Looks Good

While there are plenty of pros to a Corten steel retaining wall, let's get the con out of the way: Its price. Corten steel can make its way up to five times the price of concrete, reaching $150 per square foot, so a project requiring 80 square feet of steel can cost up to $12,000 for material alone. (And rust run-off is possible in a wall's early days, which could affect nearby materials, though this will ease as the Corten stabilizes.)

If you're willing to pay the price upfront, however, there are plenty of benefits of going this route. For one, there's no maintenance required — no coating, painting, sealing, etc. If you live in an area with plenty of rain or snow, you won't have to stress because it will still last decades even when exposed to harsh conditions. And as much as it is a landscape looker, it's equally durable, ideal for adding structure to land.

If you're wondering how to incorporate this look into your space, start small: You place a retaining wall around a tree or a small garden before tackling a larger plot of land. Speak with a contractor about pricing and planning, or consider the DIY route if you're looking to keep costs down. Always make sure to discuss with your local building department, as this project could require a permit before installation.