What Is Sabbath Mode On A Refrigerator?

With all the new features increasingly available on complex smart fridges, you might easily take some of them for granted. Yet many of these features not only help to ensure food safety, and certain refrigerators may even support adherence to certain religious guidelines. Such is the case with Sabbath Mode on a refrigerator, which is a feature many people utilize during the Sabbath and Jewish holidays to help prevent restricted activities governing electricity use while still being able to meet the demands of modern-day life.

Sabbath Mode itself isn't novel in the world of appliances, but it is increasing in popularity. Also sometimes called "holiday mode," the feature was first introduced in ovens the late 1990s with the help of a collaborative project between leading appliance manufacturer Whirlpool and STAR-K, a decades-old kosher certification non-profit organization. The goal was to offer a way for people to still cook food on the Sabbath and Jewish holidays while still following halachic rules. Since then, other reliable refrigerator brands have also incorporated Sabbath Mode features in their own appliances. One example is GE and their partnership with Orthodox Union (OU), another type of kosher certification organization.

A refrigerator with Sabbath Mode specifically allows consumers to be able to open and close their fridge doors to safely retrieve food items without any lights or fans turning on inside the appliance. It also automatically activates your fridge's timed defrost mode. What's more, Sabbath Mode also deactivates other types of modern refrigerator features, such as digital screens, sounds, and alarms.