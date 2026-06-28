What Is Sabbath Mode On A Refrigerator?
With all the new features increasingly available on complex smart fridges, you might easily take some of them for granted. Yet many of these features not only help to ensure food safety, and certain refrigerators may even support adherence to certain religious guidelines. Such is the case with Sabbath Mode on a refrigerator, which is a feature many people utilize during the Sabbath and Jewish holidays to help prevent restricted activities governing electricity use while still being able to meet the demands of modern-day life.
Sabbath Mode itself isn't novel in the world of appliances, but it is increasing in popularity. Also sometimes called "holiday mode," the feature was first introduced in ovens the late 1990s with the help of a collaborative project between leading appliance manufacturer Whirlpool and STAR-K, a decades-old kosher certification non-profit organization. The goal was to offer a way for people to still cook food on the Sabbath and Jewish holidays while still following halachic rules. Since then, other reliable refrigerator brands have also incorporated Sabbath Mode features in their own appliances. One example is GE and their partnership with Orthodox Union (OU), another type of kosher certification organization.
A refrigerator with Sabbath Mode specifically allows consumers to be able to open and close their fridge doors to safely retrieve food items without any lights or fans turning on inside the appliance. It also automatically activates your fridge's timed defrost mode. What's more, Sabbath Mode also deactivates other types of modern refrigerator features, such as digital screens, sounds, and alarms.
Tips for finding and using a fridge with Sabbath mode
Using a Sabbath Mode refrigerator is relatively straightforward. In most cases, all you need to do is hold down the Sabbath or holiday button for a few seconds to activate and deactivate this setting. Always refer to your owner's manual for appliance-specific instructions for using this feature. It's also important to know that while Sabbath Mode on a refrigerator deactivates lights, sounds, and digital-based icons, it also temporarily disables other features. These include temperatures and any water or ice dispensers. There are also some variations between refrigerator models to better accommodate the needs of consumers observing Jewish holidays. For example, GE introduced continuous dimmed LED lighting around the fresh foods sections of their refrigerators after 2018 so you can safely see items without violating halachic rules.
When creating a more kosher kitchen, know that you are not limited to Sabbath Mode refrigerators. Since ovens were among the first Sabbath Mode appliances introduced on the market, you can certainly add these items to your own kitchen. Aside from ovens and fridges, it's also possible to find Sabbath Mode in dishwashers, cooktops, different types of microwaves, and even wine coolers. If you're looking to swap out your appliances while on a budget, you can start with the ones you use the most often and gradually add more of them to your kitchen. While you might happen to already have Sabbath Mode on your fridge, most people intentionally buy these types of premium appliances. If you're unsure whether a particular refrigerator is compliant with halachic guidelines, look to see if the appliance is either OU or STAR-K certified.