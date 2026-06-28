Use An Old Egg Carton To Keep Your Spice Drawer Organized
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Whether you prefer to keep it simple when cooking or enjoy experimenting with different flavors regularly, you've probably got a collection of spices taking up space in your kitchen drawers and cabinets. You've got plenty of ways to store spices without clutter, from buying gripper clips to buying an organizer shelf. One method is much more budget- and earth-friendly than the others — repurposing an egg carton into a spice drawer organizer.
It turns out, the cups on most standard egg cartons are the ideal size for supporting standard spice jars. You can place the jars in the egg cups at a slight angle, so it's easy to see the labels each time you open the drawer. An egg carton spice jar organizer is infinitely customizable. As your spice collection grows, simply add another carton to the mix. If you spill on the carton, it's easy to swap the dirty one out with a clean one.
Admittedly, egg cartons don't score high in the looks department. While you won't really be able to see the carton when the drawer is closed or there are jars on top of it, you can always jazz it up a bit before using it. Paint the carton with an acrylic craft paint or use paint pens, such as Posca Paint Markers, to draw designs on the egg carton. You may want to label the interior of the egg cups, so you return the jars to their designated spot every time.
How to make a spice rack from an egg carton
Before you start collecting egg cartons, it's important to understand the limitations of the hack. It really only works if you have a deep drawer to keep your spice jars in. And, it really only works if you have spice jars that will rest in the egg cups. Larger spice or rounded spice jars, like IKEA RAJTAN jars, won't fit. Play around with your spice jars and the egg carton to see if they'll work together. You'll only need the side of the egg carton with the cups for this project. Set the lid aside and find another way to use the empty carton around your home, such as for organizing a junk drawer or a kid's school project.
Also, confirm that the jars will still fit in the drawer once you place an egg carton underneath them. If not, you may be better off using a different way to store and organize your spice collection and saving the egg cartons for another purpose. If you do have space for the cartons and spice jars, get ready to start sorting. Rest the egg carton or cartons on the bottom of the drawer and set a spice jar in each cup. Sort by cuisine or alphabetical order so you can find the spice you need quickly. Don't worry if you don't have enough cartons for all your jars — you can always add more as you go through another dozen eggs.