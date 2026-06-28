Use An Old Egg Carton To Keep Your Spice Drawer Organized

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Whether you prefer to keep it simple when cooking or enjoy experimenting with different flavors regularly, you've probably got a collection of spices taking up space in your kitchen drawers and cabinets. You've got plenty of ways to store spices without clutter, from buying gripper clips to buying an organizer shelf. One method is much more budget- and earth-friendly than the others — repurposing an egg carton into a spice drawer organizer.

It turns out, the cups on most standard egg cartons are the ideal size for supporting standard spice jars. You can place the jars in the egg cups at a slight angle, so it's easy to see the labels each time you open the drawer. An egg carton spice jar organizer is infinitely customizable. As your spice collection grows, simply add another carton to the mix. If you spill on the carton, it's easy to swap the dirty one out with a clean one.

Admittedly, egg cartons don't score high in the looks department. While you won't really be able to see the carton when the drawer is closed or there are jars on top of it, you can always jazz it up a bit before using it. Paint the carton with an acrylic craft paint or use paint pens, such as Posca Paint Markers, to draw designs on the egg carton. You may want to label the interior of the egg cups, so you return the jars to their designated spot every time.