Better Than Baskets Or Bins: The Thrift Store Find Perfect For Organizing Kitchen Clutter
Where does all that kitchen countertop clutter come from? No matter how much you straighten up, it always seems to come back. Finding creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter is a good start. But baskets and bins aren't the only organizational storage solution you can thrift. Venture beyond the basket section to find a more unique option ... like an old mail organizer. TikTok creator nicolehope_3 found a gorgeous secondhand mail organizer with multiple compartments and decorative carving on the front. It makes quite a focal point for her kitchen countertop with cutting boards and utensils tucked inside.
This upcycled DIY works well with Martha Stewart's top countertop organizing tips, including using organizers to keep your countertops free of clutter. Mail organizers (and desk organizers) work well because they have built-in slots and sections that let you sort your kitchen essentials to keep them tidy and easy to reach. And since those sections are designed to hold mail and office supplies, they aren't super tall — they often hit the perfect height for kitchen items.
Freestanding mail sorters are ideal for countertop use. They sit flat on your kitchen counters and can be pushed against the wall to minimize how much space they use. Wall-mounted organizers can also work if you want to protect your workspace. Check all thrift store racks to find any type of organizer that would accommodate your kitchen essentials — buying them secondhand is a cost-effective option that reduces wasted resources. Plus, you could find a vintage organizer that perfectly blends with your aesthetic.
Sort your kitchen essentials with a mail organizer
Snagging a mail organizer at the thrift store is perfect if you're always looking for extra kitchen storage ideas. But consider the organizational capacity to make sure they'll work well in the kitchen. It's helpful to know what you want to put in the organizer. Utensils and cutting boards are often compatible with mail sorters. Factor in how much countertop space you're willing to give up for the organizer, as some mail sorters can be quite large.
@nicolehope_3
One of my favorite things about thrifting... The pieces can always switch roles. This vintage piece found a new purpose in my kitchen and it fits better here than it ever did before 🤎 #thriftfinds #thrif #momlifehacks #thriftflip #foodpreparation
If you want to put cutting boards inside, look for at least one large, wide section. Taking a tape measure along to the thrift store is a quick way to check the capacity. Smaller compartments are necessary to keep utensils upright, so you can grab specific items easily. If you find an organizer without dividers, you can cut scrap wood and glue it into place to create smaller sections. Don't let an ugly finish or plain design scare you away. Sanding and refinishing a wood organizer can make it look completely different. You can also dress up a plain mail sorter with decorative wood trim or add wood slats or a carved panel on the front.
Since the organizer will go in your kitchen and hold items you use for food prep, don't skimp on the cleaning process. Dust or vacuum the organizer first. Then, wipe all surfaces with a cloth dampened with warm, soapy water. Go back over it with a clean, damp cloth, and follow up with a dry towel to remove excess moisture. You can also add felt pads to the bottom to keep the wood from scratching your countertop.