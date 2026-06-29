Better Than Baskets Or Bins: The Thrift Store Find Perfect For Organizing Kitchen Clutter

Where does all that kitchen countertop clutter come from? No matter how much you straighten up, it always seems to come back. Finding creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter is a good start. But baskets and bins aren't the only organizational storage solution you can thrift. Venture beyond the basket section to find a more unique option ... like an old mail organizer. TikTok creator nicolehope_3 found a gorgeous secondhand mail organizer with multiple compartments and decorative carving on the front. It makes quite a focal point for her kitchen countertop with cutting boards and utensils tucked inside.

This upcycled DIY works well with Martha Stewart's top countertop organizing tips, including using organizers to keep your countertops free of clutter. Mail organizers (and desk organizers) work well because they have built-in slots and sections that let you sort your kitchen essentials to keep them tidy and easy to reach. And since those sections are designed to hold mail and office supplies, they aren't super tall — they often hit the perfect height for kitchen items.

Freestanding mail sorters are ideal for countertop use. They sit flat on your kitchen counters and can be pushed against the wall to minimize how much space they use. Wall-mounted organizers can also work if you want to protect your workspace. Check all thrift store racks to find any type of organizer that would accommodate your kitchen essentials — buying them secondhand is a cost-effective option that reduces wasted resources. Plus, you could find a vintage organizer that perfectly blends with your aesthetic.