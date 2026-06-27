The Simple Amazon Edging Upgrade That Gives Flower Beds A High-End Look
Mulch slipping onto the lawn. Flower beds that blur into the grass. If any of this sounds familiar, chances are your flower beds do not have a proper border. Without proper edging or border, flower beds can often look unfinished, and while there are many types of landscape edging, bricks and stones remain two of the most popular options. The problem, however, is that laying bricks and stones takes a lot of effort and time. It is not very suitable for people who want a quick edging upgrade in their lawns or yard. Thankfully, though, Amazon has a solution. Say hi to the Beuta Faux Stone Bricks for Landscape Edging.
The edging is made of resin and is designed to give a stone-style look to flower beds, lawns, yards, and pathways. The edging also comes in different colors and lengths. You can easily pick something that matches the overall aesthetics of the place you are trying to enhance. As for size, each faux stone section is about 48 inches long, 4 inches wide, and 2.25 inches high, and has to be secured into the ground using spikes. The edging also has an interlocking design. It means that faux stone units can be connected to form a continuous border.
Buyers seem to like the edging, too. It has a 4.6-star rating based on more than 800 customer reviews, and buyers consistently note that the edging is easy to install and looks quite realistic from a distance. That said, it is still a faux stone edging. So, if you are after something more sturdy and hefty, you might want to look into another garden edging idea.
Installing Beuta faux stone edging around flower beds
Even though installing the faux stone edging seems pretty straightforward at first, a little bit of prep work is still needed. It will make a real difference in how it looks and performs over time. For instance, it is always a good idea to pull back an inch or two of mulch along the border line before installing the edging. The faux stone bricks need to sit flush against the soil. This will help them stay level and properly anchored, so make sure that you clear that strip down to solid ground before you start setting the units or driving in spikes.
Your job, however, is not complete just by setting the stone. You must top the bed back off with a fresh layer of mulch once the edging is laid and anchored into the ground. A clean layer of mulch right up against the border hides any disturbed soil from installation. Plus, it makes the whole bed look intentional rather than just bordered. Just make sure you know how to choose the best type of mulch for your project before you put in mulch, though!
It is also worth thinking about what goes just inside the edging. Now you don't need to turn this into a huge planting project. However, tucking in a low-growing plant like creeping thyme (Thymus serpyllum) or sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima) can make the border look more layered. They can be planted near the faux stone edging to create a spiller effect and to help soften the line between the hard edging and the mulch.