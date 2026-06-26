Vintage Blanket Could Turn Out To Be A Designer Antique Worth Hundreds

If you've ever wandered through an estate sale, thrift store, or the boxes in your grandmother's attic, you've likely stumbled upon some quilts and wondered if they had any kind of value. As it turns out, vintage quilts are one of those valuable collectible items you shouldn't overlook should you happen to come across some. In fact, there is a decent chance that the vintage quilt you've stumbled upon could be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars.

A quilt is a type of blanket that sandwiches an insulating filling between two pieces of fabric. The fabric is often stitched with intricate patterns that can reflect the era in which the quilt was made. While there are plenty of places to buy new quilts, handmade quilts from the 1800s to 1940s are sought after for their historical significance, quality, and decorative patterns. Basic, two-color quilts with simple patterns were common, as were more intricate prints that came about due to advances in printing and color technology.

But what kind of value can you expect from quilts like these? On average, vintage quilts like these often sell for $150 to $450. However, it's not uncommon to find era quilts online auctioning for well over $1,000, with quilts that can be traced back to the American Civil War being worth closer to $8,000. That dusty quilt in grandma's attic might be worth more than you think.