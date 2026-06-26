Not Wedgwood: There's Another Vintage Dishware Brand To Hunt For At Thrift Stores
If you love thrift shopping for vintage dishes, you likely already know that Wedgwood is a popular brand that you should keep your eye out for. However, it isn't the only one that collectors should be after. Royal Albert dishware began production in 1896 and is named after Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria. Since its founding, the company has been bought and sold a few times, even being owned by Wedgwood from 2005 to 2015. It's known for its floral details and light, delicate designs, but durable porcelain frames. This makes it perfect as both a decor piece, or a set that you can actually use for hosting.
Royal Albert dishware is made from bone china. It's a type of chinaware that, as its name might suggest, gets about 50% of its composition from bone dust, although some companies have formulas that end up using less. Bone china's main benefit is that it's very light to the touch, giving the pieces a dainty feel — but it's actually deceptively strong. It's also kind of see-through, which is a feature many collectors enjoy. This makes this kind of china more expensive – and makes hunting for Royal Albert dishware at thrift stores all the more worthwhile. Plus, if you find a rarer or discontinued pattern on the plates, cups, teapots, etc., you could easily be looking at a dish that's worth several hundred dollars on the resale market.
How to spot vintage Royal Albert dishware at the thrift store
Spotting authentic Royal Albert dishware on the thrift store shelves is a skill in and of itself. The first line on your checklist should be to search for dishes that sport floral patterns, particularly roses. This is a decoration that the brand used often, as its pieces are meant to look a bit like an English cottage garden. One of the most popular is the Old Country Roses, which first hit shelves in 1962. It features deep crimson roses mixed with lighter orange petals, swirled against a background of greenery. A partial set may be worth upwards of $300. Lavender Rose is another popular option, which features delicate flowers in that shade. A tea pot with five cups in this design was listed on eBay for $120.
Once you've clocked floral dishware, look for a thin gold rim around the edges and handles of the piece. Authentic Royal Albert dishware is always rimmed in gold. Then, pick it up and hold it up to the light. Check its weight and translucency to ensure it really is bone china. Finally, flip it over and look for the maker's mark. The bottom should have a bouquet of flowers, along with the pattern's name and the title of the company. Some pieces might even have the place and date of manufacture. If you are looking for valuable pieces to resell, this can be particularly helpful as you can confirm whether the piece is vintage, or even antique, depending on the year.