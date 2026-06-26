Not Wedgwood: There's Another Vintage Dishware Brand To Hunt For At Thrift Stores

If you love thrift shopping for vintage dishes, you likely already know that Wedgwood is a popular brand that you should keep your eye out for. However, it isn't the only one that collectors should be after. Royal Albert dishware began production in 1896 and is named after Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria. Since its founding, the company has been bought and sold a few times, even being owned by Wedgwood from 2005 to 2015. It's known for its floral details and light, delicate designs, but durable porcelain frames. This makes it perfect as both a decor piece, or a set that you can actually use for hosting.

Royal Albert dishware is made from bone china. It's a type of chinaware that, as its name might suggest, gets about 50% of its composition from bone dust, although some companies have formulas that end up using less. Bone china's main benefit is that it's very light to the touch, giving the pieces a dainty feel — but it's actually deceptively strong. It's also kind of see-through, which is a feature many collectors enjoy. This makes this kind of china more expensive – and makes hunting for Royal Albert dishware at thrift stores all the more worthwhile. Plus, if you find a rarer or discontinued pattern on the plates, cups, teapots, etc., you could easily be looking at a dish that's worth several hundred dollars on the resale market.