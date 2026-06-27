Ditch The WD-40: Here's A Nonstick Solution To Keep Grass Off Mower Decks

If you've ever had to scrape thick wads of gloopy grass out from your mower deck, you'll know it is one of the most frustrating aspects of mowing the lawn. While you can always use the old standby trick of spraying WD-40 on the blades and mower deck interior, that is only a temporary fix, and usually needs to be reapplied each time you mow. While some people note that Sta-Bil Ceramic Pro Guard from Menards is a cheap and effective option that isn't WD-40, it too needs to be reapplied after a few mowing cycles. If you want a more permanent solution, try using something like dry graphite lubricant instead.

While it is definitely a more expensive option at $42 dollars for a one quart can, Slip Plate No. 1 graphite dry lubricant is a great potential option, as users note that it's easy to apply and lasts a long time in a variety of situations. This is a thick lubricant composed of graphite and other solvents. When applied as a coating to the interior of mower decks, the cured lubricant creates a slippery, water-resistant surface that wet grass won't stick to.

If you're wondering why dry graphite lubricant lasts longer, the reason that something like WD-40 does not work as well is that it is a light solvent as opposed to a proper lubricant. Even the company itself points this out. It will easily clean away debris and reduce some sticking, but needs to be reapplied consistently, thereby making it ineffective as a long-term solution. The question is, though, is the graphite lubricant any better?