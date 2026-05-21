Not WD-40: There's A Smarter Way To Keep Grass Off Lawn Mower Decks For 88 Cents
If you want to become a lawn mowing expert, you need a clean mower, and part of that means figuring out a way to stop grass from accumulating on the machine's deck. One popular way to do this is to spray the deck and blade with WD-40 before mowing the lawn. But an even better way may be to use Sta-Bil Ceramic Pro-Guard. Unlike multi-purpose WD-40, the Sta-Bil product is made specifically to keep lawn mowers and snow blowers clean, and it fights rust, too. You can also use it to maintain a clean mower housing, and best of all, it's on sale at Menards for 88 cents for a 10-ounce container.
The advertised price includes an 11-cent mail-in rebate, which doesn't seem like much of a deal, considering a stamp costs more than that. But even without it, the 99-cent price is a full two dollars cheaper than the normal price. It's also much less expensive than WD-40, which costs more than $8 for a 12-ounce container. Alongside regular cleaning, an occasional application of Sta-Bil could help your lawn care routine by preventing clogging, improving mower performance, and keeping your mower deck from wearing out.
How to use Sta-Bil Ceramic Pro-Guard for your mower deck
Sta-Bil Ceramic Pro-Guard comes in a spray bottle for easy use, but the lawn mower deck surface must be clean. That means you've got a little work to do before application. Turn the mower on its side, making sure the gas tank is at the top to prevent spills (if you have a gas mower), and scrape off grass cuttings with a putty knife. When you're done, wash the mower down with a hose or pressure washer, and wait for it to dry.
When you spray Sta-Bil on the mower, make sure to get it on the underside of the deck and on the blade, paying special attention to the blade shaft. This is where grass accumulation does the most damage, especially if you make the mistake of mowing wet grass. It creates friction that slows the rotation and makes the engine work harder. When you're done spraying, wait a full 24 hours for the product to cure, and it will leave a durable, corrosion-resistant film that repels even wet grass. To clean your mower housing, spray Sta-Bil and wipe it off immediately with a clean rag. Sta-Bil is safe for plastic as well as metal, so it's good for any kind of lawn mower. You can repeat the application as needed (typically a few times a year); preparation and cleaning will be that much easier next time.