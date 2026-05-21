Not WD-40: There's A Smarter Way To Keep Grass Off Lawn Mower Decks For 88 Cents

If you want to become a lawn mowing expert, you need a clean mower, and part of that means figuring out a way to stop grass from accumulating on the machine's deck. One popular way to do this is to spray the deck and blade with WD-40 before mowing the lawn. But an even better way may be to use Sta-Bil Ceramic Pro-Guard. Unlike multi-purpose WD-40, the Sta-Bil product is made specifically to keep lawn mowers and snow blowers clean, and it fights rust, too. You can also use it to maintain a clean mower housing, and best of all, it's on sale at Menards for 88 cents for a 10-ounce container.

The advertised price includes an 11-cent mail-in rebate, which doesn't seem like much of a deal, considering a stamp costs more than that. But even without it, the 99-cent price is a full two dollars cheaper than the normal price. It's also much less expensive than WD-40, which costs more than $8 for a 12-ounce container. Alongside regular cleaning, an occasional application of Sta-Bil could help your lawn care routine by preventing clogging, improving mower performance, and keeping your mower deck from wearing out.