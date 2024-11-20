Why You Should Never Mow Wet Grass

Every topic under the sun, no matter how momentous or miniscule, has its hotly debated issues. And what's a more notable topic under the sun than your lawn? One oft-debated issue in the world of lawn care is whether or not to mow wet grass. To get a sense of how big (or small) the issue really is, you can take a look at what the seasoned pros do.

Hunker spoke exclusively with Ryan Farley, CEO of LawnStarter, to get a handle on what mowing a wet lawn will do to your mower and to the grass itself. He put simply: "The two big reasons to avoid mowing wet grass are that it's much harder on your mower, and also harder on the grass."

While it might seem counterintuitive, properly mowing grass shouldn't be a seriously damaging exercise (you know, aside from the whole "cutting grass in half" aspect). The difference with wet grass, it turns out, is in precisely how the grass is torn asunder. "When you mow wet grass," Farley said, "the individual blades are much more likely to be torn than cut, which can damage the plant, leading to stress." That stress can include everything from browning your formerly luscious green lawn to opening the door for fungal infestations; when it comes to the latter, these can travel on your mower deck when clumps of wet grass grab on and don't let go until they're over a different area (if they let go at all). Mold and other fungi are obviously already more of a potential problem after a substantial rainfall. As Farley advises, "Ideally, you should wait at least 24 hours after a major rainfall before cutting your grass."