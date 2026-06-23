Ditch Traditional Bird Feeders — Score A Smart Bird Cam For 44% Off This Prime Day
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Spending a few minutes interacting with nature can reduce your stress levels and help you feel more at ease. That means that watching the birds at your feeder is a relaxing hobby. But do you find yourself wondering what types of birds are visiting, or want an up-close-and-personal view of your feathered friends without scaring them away? You may want to ditch the traditional bird feeder and go for a more high-tech, smart feeder.
This Prime Day, Amazon is offering the Birdbuddy PRO Solar Smart Bird Feeder with Camera for $168, 44% off its regular price of $299. The smart bird feeder is designed to change the way people enjoy backyard wildlife by providing more details about visiting birds. It connects to an app that sends real-time alerts whenever a bird drops by for a snack and uses AI to identify the species. While certain features of the app are free to use, a premium subscription is available for those who want to get super in-depth details about the birds. Prime Day lasts until June 26, so the smart bird feeder will only be at the deeply discounted price for a few more days.
The benefits of a smart bird feeder
If you've ever spent a few hours staring at the Giant Panda Cam or waiting eagerly for an eagle to make an appearance on the Eagle Cam, then you know how fun it can be to watch animals do their thing. The Birdbuddy Smart Bird Feeder gives you a similar experience. However, instead of taking a peek at animals thousands of miles away, you can see the ones in your yard.
Even with the Prime discount, you may be thinking that the price of the Birdbuddy is a little steep. After all, you can easily make your own bird feeder with an old pan lid and a Mason jar. But high-tech feeders like the Birdbuddy offer something an upcycled, DIY feeder can't. Users note that their smart feeders give them something to connect with family over. They bond by exchanging bird photos and chatting about the species that drop by. Those who have purchased and reviewed the feeder on Amazon have had a largely positive experience, with some saying it's become a favorite addition to their yard.
Of course, buying a bird feeder (smart or not) isn't a guarantee that the birds will flock to your yard. To get them to stop by and get ready for their close-up, you'll need to give them something tasty to eat. Putting chia seeds in the feeder along with seed mixtures designed for the species in your area can draw them in.