Ditch Traditional Bird Feeders — Score A Smart Bird Cam For 44% Off This Prime Day

If you've ever spent a few hours staring at the Giant Panda Cam or waiting eagerly for an eagle to make an appearance on the Eagle Cam, then you know how fun it can be to watch animals do their thing. The Birdbuddy Smart Bird Feeder gives you a similar experience. However, instead of taking a peek at animals thousands of miles away, you can see the ones in your yard.

Even with the Prime discount, you may be thinking that the price of the Birdbuddy is a little steep. After all, you can easily make your own bird feeder with an old pan lid and a Mason jar. But high-tech feeders like the Birdbuddy offer something an upcycled, DIY feeder can't. Users note that their smart feeders give them something to connect with family over. They bond by exchanging bird photos and chatting about the species that drop by. Those who have purchased and reviewed the feeder on Amazon have had a largely positive experience, with some saying it's become a favorite addition to their yard.

Of course, buying a bird feeder (smart or not) isn't a guarantee that the birds will flock to your yard. To get them to stop by and get ready for their close-up, you'll need to give them something tasty to eat. Putting chia seeds in the feeder along with seed mixtures designed for the species in your area can draw them in.