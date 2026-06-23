How Smart Birdbaths Are Changing The Way People Enjoy Backyard Wildlife

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even the most avid birdwatchers can't watch their neighborhood birds all the time. But what if there was a way to view them, even if you weren't at home? It's possible with a smart birdbath. Smart birdbaths have one (or more) cameras and are WiFi-connected. They give you the ability to watch and capture videos and images of birds, even when you're away.

Every bird lover knows a fresh water source is necessary for creating a bird-friendly garden at home, and a smart birdbath is a major upgrade over a regular one. The camera and connectivity completely change the birdwatching experience. Some have multiple cameras, like a wide-angle for full birdbath capture and a tracking camera for capturing close-ups that you would never see otherwise. Cameras can record video or take photos, and some also have the option to pan and tilt for a better view.

Regardless of the camera types and capabilities, smart birdbaths let you capture all the birds that take a dip in your backyard. Unlike a regular birdbath, you aren't at the whim of seeing birds by chance. Many cameras detect movement and send a notification to your phone, so you can hop onto a live feed when there's actually a bird there. It's even possible to find models with night vision in case you get evening visitors.