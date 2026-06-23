How Smart Birdbaths Are Changing The Way People Enjoy Backyard Wildlife
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Even the most avid birdwatchers can't watch their neighborhood birds all the time. But what if there was a way to view them, even if you weren't at home? It's possible with a smart birdbath. Smart birdbaths have one (or more) cameras and are WiFi-connected. They give you the ability to watch and capture videos and images of birds, even when you're away.
Every bird lover knows a fresh water source is necessary for creating a bird-friendly garden at home, and a smart birdbath is a major upgrade over a regular one. The camera and connectivity completely change the birdwatching experience. Some have multiple cameras, like a wide-angle for full birdbath capture and a tracking camera for capturing close-ups that you would never see otherwise. Cameras can record video or take photos, and some also have the option to pan and tilt for a better view.
Regardless of the camera types and capabilities, smart birdbaths let you capture all the birds that take a dip in your backyard. Unlike a regular birdbath, you aren't at the whim of seeing birds by chance. Many cameras detect movement and send a notification to your phone, so you can hop onto a live feed when there's actually a bird there. It's even possible to find models with night vision in case you get evening visitors.
A smart birdbath elevates your birdwatching routine
Spotting birds is one thing, naming them is another. If you want to up your bird knowledge, some of these smart birdbaths can help. Nowadays, many have AI features (sometimes locked behind a subscription) that identify visiting birds so you can learn while you watch. For those who enjoy using social media, it's also possible to share a livestream of your feed.
One notable downside of these bird baths is how they look: they're not the most aesthetic option. They're definitely more appealing to enthusiastic birdwatchers rather than those who just want a decorative garden piece. With the pros and cons in mind, if you want to buy a smart birdbath, some excellent options are the Birdfy Smart Bird Bath, Visiogear 2-in-1 Smart Wild Bird Feeder & Bath, and Navfs Smart Solar Bird Feeder and Birdbath.
The latter two options have the added benefit of a bird feeder in the same unit. If you grab a smart model, consider where to place your birdbath to attract the most feathered visitors. Since they're solar- or battery-powered, you have a lot of flexibility in placement depending on which you choose.