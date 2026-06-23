Amazon Is Selling A 75-Inch Smart TV For Under $550 During Prime Day 2026
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A TV is a must-have device in a household. It doesn't matter if you prefer streaming "Frozen" on your iPad or watching "Off Campus" on your smartphone — a TV has been a living room essential for years, anchoring the space and inspiring movie nights for quality family time. However, if you're still relying on your old-school bulky model (and renting Blu-ray discs) or your smart one seems to be on its last legs, Amazon is selling the Hisense 75-Inch Mini-LED 4K Smart Fire TV for just $549.99 this Prime Day.
While some argue there's simply no need for a smart TV anymore, a substantially discounted unit is worth investigating regardless of its features. Originally listed for $799, Amazon is offering a discount of 31% (that's $249 off) on the 75-inch Hisense smart model from June 23 to June 26 this year. Moreover, you won't have to pay the regular $20 charge for delivery to a room of your choice — it's free for the time being. But what will you get for the price?
Listing this television's specs, the manufacturer mentions that it offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness, about standard for a mid-tier flatscreen model, while full array local dimming in its mini LED design allows for improved contrast. The brand asserts its QLED color will help you notice the true hue in each frame. Meanwhile, the native 144Hz refresh rate allows for smoother transitions for action shots, ideal for video games and sports. You can even take advantage of the Amazon Alexa system's capabilities by tapping into it right from the remote. Additionally, AI enhancements with MEMC technology allow for crisper, clearer motion. It has a built-in Filmmaker Mode too, so you can watch movies and shows just as the filmmaker intended.
Pros and cons of the Hisense 75-inch Mini-LED Smart Fire TV
After you measure and determine the TV isn't too big for your space, it's crucial to check user feedback to get an idea of the expected experience. With close to 1,200 reviews on Amazon, the Hisense smart TV has an average rating of 4.3 stars, with 71% of buyers giving it a perfect rating and 11% giving it four stars. One customer praised the 75-inch model, writing, "Great TV. Picture quality is great.. easy to connect to Wi-Fi, remote is also easy to navigate ... We use it in a very dark movie room so the bright picture really stands out." The reviewer noted they didn't find the frames bright enough on the default setting but clarified that you can tweak the brightness to your liking. Adjusting the brightness may take a while to get used to, though, as some other reviewers noted.
Other satisfied users affirm that, according to them, the TV provides good value. Many commended its picture and sound quality. Gamers appreciate its high refresh rate and quick operating system. They also note that the interface doesn't suffer from lags. That being said, a few users complained about the picture getting blurry or the sound going off in the middle of a movie or show. And although they mention that unplugging the device for a few minutes and starting it again does the trick, they didn't expect this from their brand-new device. A few even faced glitches with the Fire TV software and reported it has a few bugs. Amazon does offer a 30-day return period on this TV, so hold onto all the accessories and packaging until you're certain it will fit your space and your needs.