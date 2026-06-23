Amazon Is Selling A 75-Inch Smart TV For Under $550 During Prime Day 2026

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A TV is a must-have device in a household. It doesn't matter if you prefer streaming "Frozen" on your iPad or watching "Off Campus" on your smartphone — a TV has been a living room essential for years, anchoring the space and inspiring movie nights for quality family time. However, if you're still relying on your old-school bulky model (and renting Blu-ray discs) or your smart one seems to be on its last legs, Amazon is selling the Hisense 75-Inch Mini-LED 4K Smart Fire TV for just $549.99 this Prime Day.

While some argue there's simply no need for a smart TV anymore, a substantially discounted unit is worth investigating regardless of its features. Originally listed for $799, Amazon is offering a discount of 31% (that's $249 off) on the 75-inch Hisense smart model from June 23 to June 26 this year. Moreover, you won't have to pay the regular $20 charge for delivery to a room of your choice — it's free for the time being. But what will you get for the price?

Listing this television's specs, the manufacturer mentions that it offers up to 600 nits of peak brightness, about standard for a mid-tier flatscreen model, while full array local dimming in its mini LED design allows for improved contrast. The brand asserts its QLED color will help you notice the true hue in each frame. Meanwhile, the native 144Hz refresh rate allows for smoother transitions for action shots, ideal for video games and sports. You can even take advantage of the Amazon Alexa system's capabilities by tapping into it right from the remote. Additionally, AI enhancements with MEMC technology allow for crisper, clearer motion. It has a built-in Filmmaker Mode too, so you can watch movies and shows just as the filmmaker intended.