Use This Formula To Ensure Your New TV Doesn't Overwhelm Your Living Room
If asked what you could find in an American living room, your first answer may be a couch or coffee table, but it wouldn't take long before you came up with "TV." Now, there's nothing wrong with having a TV in your living room, but if it's too large, it can be a bit of an eyesore. (Though used figuratively, sitting too close to a large screen can cause eyestrain and discomfort, which — though not permanent — can be uncomfortable). If you want your living room to feel both airy and cozy and encourage casual conversation rather than collective viewing, you will want to make sure that your TV screen is big enough to see without becoming the centerpiece of your room.
When you do choose a new TV for your room, there is a trick to ensuring that it won't completely take over your space. Measure the distance between the screen — or approximated location of the screen if you don't yet have a TV — and your couch or other seating arrangement. Then, divide the distance in half to determine the size of the TV that you should purchase. This means that if you have a distance of 10 feet between your sofa and TV screen, the TV should be 60 inches maximum (measured diagonally). That said, when in doubt, it's best to opt for something on the smaller side.
Here's how to make your screen blend into the space — regardless of size
Any TV, regardless of size, is going to stand out in most living rooms as it's hard to ignore a large black rectangle staring you down from the opposite side of the room. But there are some ways that you can make your TV feel more inviting. Besides the obvious choice of getting a smaller screen, you can attempt to incorporate your TV in your living room by accessorizing. A pre-framed art TV, like the Samsung Frame TV, solves this for you by appearing to be a piece of art when not in use, but if you don't want to drop a couple of thousand dollars on a new TV, you can hack your way to a similar look. Most smart TVs will allow you to download a screensaver, so you can choose pieces of art to rotate through when you're not actively watching. Plus, you can make a DIY frame for your TV at home to complete the design.
Another option is to create a cover that closes over your TV when not in use and hides it completely with art of your choice. This will take some DIY carpentry skills, though, so if you aren't particularly handy, you may want to hire someone to help you hang your TV and the cover to prevent any damage to your walls, TV, or yourself. If you are completely sick of your TV altogether, consider using a projector. Many options can be permanently installed or set up when you are ready to use them on a blank wall or a screen.