Use This Formula To Ensure Your New TV Doesn't Overwhelm Your Living Room

If asked what you could find in an American living room, your first answer may be a couch or coffee table, but it wouldn't take long before you came up with "TV." Now, there's nothing wrong with having a TV in your living room, but if it's too large, it can be a bit of an eyesore. (Though used figuratively, sitting too close to a large screen can cause eyestrain and discomfort, which — though not permanent — can be uncomfortable). If you want your living room to feel both airy and cozy and encourage casual conversation rather than collective viewing, you will want to make sure that your TV screen is big enough to see without becoming the centerpiece of your room.

When you do choose a new TV for your room, there is a trick to ensuring that it won't completely take over your space. Measure the distance between the screen — or approximated location of the screen if you don't yet have a TV — and your couch or other seating arrangement. Then, divide the distance in half to determine the size of the TV that you should purchase. This means that if you have a distance of 10 feet between your sofa and TV screen, the TV should be 60 inches maximum (measured diagonally). That said, when in doubt, it's best to opt for something on the smaller side.