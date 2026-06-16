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When you look at how technology has changed over the past few years, it becomes pretty obvious why there's simply no need for a smart TV anymore. Thinking back to old-school CRT televisions, you'd lug the heavy box home, plug it in, and it would last 15 years or more without a single software update or user agreement prompt. Today, we've traded legendary reliability for devices with built-in apps that have quickly become an expensive burden. Smart TVs usually have a short lifespan of only five to seven years. When the hardware starts to fail or the operating system becomes obsolete, that living room centerpiece becomes a giant paperweight.

Unfortunately, streaming apps tend to evolve quickly. A top-of-the-line smart TV may start to feel sluggish and outdated within just a few years. The older your TV is, the longer you'll find yourself waiting for the next screen to load because the processor simply can't keep up with the new digital formats. The sleek and modern 4K flat screens look beautiful mounted to the wall, eliminating the need for bulky entertainment centers. However, once they become outdated, they can be expensive to replace. Frequent hardware updates are hard to avoid no matter how you get your entertainment, but with add-on devices like streaming sticks offering the same smart features for much less, there's no need to keep shelling out for the most capable and high-tech smart TV anymore.