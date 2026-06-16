Why There's Simply No Need For A Smart TV Anymore
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When you look at how technology has changed over the past few years, it becomes pretty obvious why there's simply no need for a smart TV anymore. Thinking back to old-school CRT televisions, you'd lug the heavy box home, plug it in, and it would last 15 years or more without a single software update or user agreement prompt. Today, we've traded legendary reliability for devices with built-in apps that have quickly become an expensive burden. Smart TVs usually have a short lifespan of only five to seven years. When the hardware starts to fail or the operating system becomes obsolete, that living room centerpiece becomes a giant paperweight.
Unfortunately, streaming apps tend to evolve quickly. A top-of-the-line smart TV may start to feel sluggish and outdated within just a few years. The older your TV is, the longer you'll find yourself waiting for the next screen to load because the processor simply can't keep up with the new digital formats. The sleek and modern 4K flat screens look beautiful mounted to the wall, eliminating the need for bulky entertainment centers. However, once they become outdated, they can be expensive to replace. Frequent hardware updates are hard to avoid no matter how you get your entertainment, but with add-on devices like streaming sticks offering the same smart features for much less, there's no need to keep shelling out for the most capable and high-tech smart TV anymore.
Why external devices are a better value than smart TVs
It's nearly impossible to find a "dumb" TV nowadays, so when shopping, it's best to focus on the hardware specs that matter most, like resolution and refresh rates, instead of what's going on with the device's smart platform. Regardless of the TV, you can plug in a dedicated device, like a Roku or an Amazon Fire TV Stick, and gain access to the shows and movies you like most. Many devices plug right into the HDMI port, removing the need to organize extra TV cables, but the greater benefits include faster interfaces and more frequent updates. By choosing this approach, you'll keep your smart TV modern and relevant for longer without being tied to the manufacturer's internal brain.
The math behind this strategy is hard to argue with. A high-quality streaming stick usually costs between $30 and $70, depending on which one you prefer. A new 65-inch smart TV will cost $300 and up. If your streaming stick starts to feel slow after a couple of years, it's much cheaper to replace the device with a newer version than to drop hundreds on a new screen. These devices are also portable. So, you can toss the stick in your suitcase and take it with you while you travel. Since your favorite settings and login information are stored directly on the stick, it's yet another affordable travel find to make any hotel or cruise ship feel like home.
Streamline your viewing experience
Smart TV menus are sometimes filled with manufacturer ads and a limited app store. A dedicated external device that's specifically designed for streaming can make your experience much more satisfying. Streaming sticks and modern cable boxes typically deliver better customization, more user-friendly interfaces, and a wider variety of apps. This is especially true when you're adding super bundles, like the Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max trio. When using a device that's designed for high-speed navigation, it's often much easier to find what you like rather than using a clunky TV remote.
If you are tired of searching through a dozen different apps, centralized hubs like YouTube TV or a hybrid cable box, like the Apple TV 4K streaming device, can be a complete game-changer. They pull sports, news, on-demand movies, and your favorite shows all in one place, making it feel more like classic channel surfing without smart TV issues. At the end of the day, you don't need your TV to be "smart" to have a premium experience. By finding the best display and letting external devices handle your favorite apps, you'll enjoy a much faster, more reliable, and more affordable way to watch what you love.