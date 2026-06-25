Don't Throw Away An Empty Laundry Detergent Bottle — Make A Cute Flower Pot

Have you ever looked at a simple laundry detergent bottle and thought it could have more potential than being tossed in your garbage bin? It feels wasteful to toss those thick, plastic containers, but upcycling them into decor keeps them out of the landfill. Large liquid laundry detergent bottles are the perfect shape and size to craft a uniquely adorable flower pot. This clever way to reuse an old laundry detergent bottle in your home makes for a flower pot or planter with an ornate, decorative top. While the bottom of the plastic container holds the soil and flowers, the curved handle of the detergent bottle can be transformed into a flower or a bunch of flowers to create the cutest accent. For this project, all you'll really need is an X-Acto knife and a pair of scissors.

Depending on the shape and size of your detergent bottle, turning it upside down can make for a deeper flower pot. With this method, the bottom of the bottle will fit onto the threaded top to act as a stand. Using the extra plastic removed from the bottle while making the planter, you can cut out details for the flower handle or make additional flowers or decorations to add to your pot. This unique way to display your plants, which differs from making a laundry detergent bottle vase, could be used inside, though the sturdy plastic would also hold up well as an outdoor flower pot. If using indoors, place a tray or saucer underneath to catch excess water.