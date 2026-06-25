Don't Throw Away An Empty Laundry Detergent Bottle — Make A Cute Flower Pot
Have you ever looked at a simple laundry detergent bottle and thought it could have more potential than being tossed in your garbage bin? It feels wasteful to toss those thick, plastic containers, but upcycling them into decor keeps them out of the landfill. Large liquid laundry detergent bottles are the perfect shape and size to craft a uniquely adorable flower pot. This clever way to reuse an old laundry detergent bottle in your home makes for a flower pot or planter with an ornate, decorative top. While the bottom of the plastic container holds the soil and flowers, the curved handle of the detergent bottle can be transformed into a flower or a bunch of flowers to create the cutest accent. For this project, all you'll really need is an X-Acto knife and a pair of scissors.
Depending on the shape and size of your detergent bottle, turning it upside down can make for a deeper flower pot. With this method, the bottom of the bottle will fit onto the threaded top to act as a stand. Using the extra plastic removed from the bottle while making the planter, you can cut out details for the flower handle or make additional flowers or decorations to add to your pot. This unique way to display your plants, which differs from making a laundry detergent bottle vase, could be used inside, though the sturdy plastic would also hold up well as an outdoor flower pot. If using indoors, place a tray or saucer underneath to catch excess water.
How to craft a cutesy flower pot from a detergent bottle
First, plan the design of your flower pot. Draw a line or pattern around the bottom of the bottle, indicating where to cut. For a more intricate style, incorporate curves to add a scalloped rim to your flower pot. Mark a wide circle around the top of the handle as well, leaving enough plastic to form the petals of your flower later. With an X-acto knife, carefully cut out your pattern to separate the bottom and handle of the bottle from the middle section. Poke drainage holes in the bottom. Alternatively, cut off the bottle's bottom and make a hole in the center. Insert the top of the bottle into the opening, creating your flower pot.
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Make even slices around the wide opening of the bottle's handle with scissors. Trim and bench each section to create curved or pointed flower petals. Alternatively, each plastic strip could be the stem of an individual flower. Cut out flowers from the detergent bottle and glue one onto each piece of the handle.
With a piece of excess plastic, you can make a detailed center for your floral decor. Cut many thin slices in a long plastic strip, roll it up, and stick it in the center of the handle to give texture to your flower's middle. Finally, add soil and flowers or succulents for a simple yet adorable planter.