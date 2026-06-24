Think Twice Before Buying These 7 Household Items On Amazon

Trying to hinder the pull of Amazon can seem like defying gravity, and most of us don't really want to do either. Sometimes you simply can't resist Amazon home goods. But some product categories, like electrical products, safety devices, and large kitchen appliances, are too risky to buy on Amazon due to scams, inconsistent quality, and safety concerns. Some of these issues stem from third-party sellers, some are challenges Amazon continues to address, and some simply come down to consumer risk tolerance.

In many cases, it is possible to find a quality product at a good price in one of these categories, but the likelihood of something going awry can be higher than many shoppers realize. In 2024, the Consumer Product Safety Commission ordered Amazon to notify customers and issue refunds for more than 400,000 products that violated federal safety regulations, including faulty carbon monoxide testers. In 2024 and 2025, the British consumer group Which? found unsafe products on Amazon's marketplace despite the company's efforts to police listings.

Skepticism can be key here, often starting with a healthy suspicion of product reviews. The onslaught of fake reviews — and legitimate reviews attached to the wrong products — continues even though Amazon has made efforts to help by suing fake review brokers and even kicking sellers off the platform. But fake and misleading reviews remain a concern, so use discretion when reading customer feedback. Regardless, however, there are still certain things that just aren't worth purchasing from the major retailer.