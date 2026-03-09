Buy This Kitchen Item On Amazon And You Might Regret It — Here's Why

Home to more than 350 million products, Amazon is the average online consumer's favorite place to shop for, well, everything. But while it's a great place to head for clothing, everyday personal care and household supplies, electronic accessories, and last-minute gifts, it's not necessarily the best place to buy everything you need for your home. When it comes to your kitchen in particular, Amazon is a great online retailer to find top-rated kitchen gadgets, towels, and even small appliances — but it's not the best place to purchase large appliances. Specifically, you'll want to avoid Amazon's selection of dishwashers, ovens, stovetops, and refrigerators if you're outfitting your kitchen with one or more new appliances.

It can be tough to choose the best kitchen appliances, because it's rarely a cheap update; according to HomeGuide, buying a suite of appliances that includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave will run you between $2,100 and $5,400. Large appliances are also bigger investments because they're simply bigger devices, with refrigerators, ovens, and the like installed as semi-permanent fixtures in your kitchen. Plus, you want your large appliances to last; and it's reasonable to want to get 10 to 15 years of life out of fridges, ovens, and cooktops. And while Amazon may make it easy to browse a selection of large kitchen appliances right from home, you might regret taking the easiest route to buy your next dishwasher or range. Popular appliance and home improvement retailers like Lowes and Home Depot have long been the go-tos for large appliances thanks to their broad selections, more dependable fulfillment options, and more consistent pricing.