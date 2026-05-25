Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Costco's Kirkland Products On Amazon

"Almost" is the key word here, as Amazon often sells Kirkland-branded items that are slightly different than those sold at Costco. So, if you're shopping for a super-specific Kirkland item, you may find it on Amazon when it's no longer available at Costco, or vice versa. Other items are priced closely at each retailer for exactly the same product, and occasionally a little cheaper at Amazon. For example, you'll save a dollar buying Kirkland Signature 2200 High Performance Furnace Filters (4 pack) on Amazon versus Costco.

Ultimately, the price differentials, if any, are specific to the item you are buying; just don't assume you'll find the same bargain at each retailer. It's also worth knowing that prices change on Amazon all the time, so today's bargain could easily become tomorrow's rip-off.

Another factor to consider when deciding on where to buy your Kirkland items is membership fees. Both Costco and Amazon require memberships to get the best bargains. To shop at Costco at all, you'll need an annual membership, which starts at $65 per year. You don't have to be a member of Amazon to shop there, but Amazon Prime membership — currently $139 per year – will give you free shipping. You'll also get access to Prime Day, when you can stock up on household essentials with extra savings. Avoiding a trip to Costco can also be a budget saver, since you'll safe on fuel and won't be tempted by impulse buys. Also, remember that you can shop at Costco online. In many zip codes, the retailer offers delivery of its Kirkland products in as little as two days, for a small fee.