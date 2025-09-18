Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying Costco's Kirkland Toilet Paper

Costco is known for providing quality items at discounted prices — and their signature Kirkland brand has many products that are held in high regard. That said, there are always going to be certain products that don't quite live up to people's standards. In this case, it seems that the Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue has received some negative comments from customers. Though it has maintained a 4.6/5 star rating (a deceptively good number if that's as far as you look), the most recent reviews have been overwhelmingly negative. This seems to imply that there may have been some sort of change made to the product recently, though this can be hard to pinpoint as Kirkland brand products are generally manufactured by multiple companies. Though Costco has not specifically disclosed the companies that they use — especially currently, Georgia-Pacific, Sofidel, and Clearwater Corporation may be participating manufacturers. That said, the tissue with the issue really only applies to the regular 2-ply paper — not to be confused with the Ultra Soft, which is actually quite well-approved.

And it's not just the Costco.com reviews that have been dissing the paper; people have taken to TikTok to express their displeasure with the current product, with some specifically comparing it to a product that they had purchased previously. One TikToker likened the new paper to feeling like "sandpaper on his butt" — not the experience most people are after. If you really want a premium experience, there is such a thing as luxury bath tissue out there.