Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying Costco's Kirkland Toilet Paper
Costco is known for providing quality items at discounted prices — and their signature Kirkland brand has many products that are held in high regard. That said, there are always going to be certain products that don't quite live up to people's standards. In this case, it seems that the Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue has received some negative comments from customers. Though it has maintained a 4.6/5 star rating (a deceptively good number if that's as far as you look), the most recent reviews have been overwhelmingly negative. This seems to imply that there may have been some sort of change made to the product recently, though this can be hard to pinpoint as Kirkland brand products are generally manufactured by multiple companies. Though Costco has not specifically disclosed the companies that they use — especially currently, Georgia-Pacific, Sofidel, and Clearwater Corporation may be participating manufacturers. That said, the tissue with the issue really only applies to the regular 2-ply paper — not to be confused with the Ultra Soft, which is actually quite well-approved.
And it's not just the Costco.com reviews that have been dissing the paper; people have taken to TikTok to express their displeasure with the current product, with some specifically comparing it to a product that they had purchased previously. One TikToker likened the new paper to feeling like "sandpaper on his butt" — not the experience most people are after. If you really want a premium experience, there is such a thing as luxury bath tissue out there.
The main complaints that are smearing Kirkland's TP rep
So, yes, it seems as though users are reporting a rougher feel with the 2-ply Bath Tissue, but is that the only thing that has customers taking to the internet to list their complaints? Not quite. "Quality is way downhill," read one customer review on Costo.com. "I've used this for years and bragged how it was as good as Charmin. Now, the toilet rolls have dirt, or "something" dirty on the actual paper, the outside layer mostly." They also noted that despite the package being sealed, there seemed to be some sort of smudging on every roll. Despite feeling rougher to the touch, other customers were complaining that it was also less durable than it used to be, that it produced excessive "fiber fuzz" that got everywhere and that the perforation was poorly done, so it was difficult to make a clean tear.
Another TikTok video (as well as multiple reviews) highlighted an even more concerning issue — the toilet paper was the supposed cause of frequent clogging. Not only was this apparently an issue in regards to a clog when flushing, but one customer wound up with an even bigger mess. "Don't buy this toilet tissue! It clogged the pipe going to our septic field. It backed up into our kitchen! We had to call our plumber!" Though it's helpful to know how to unclog a toilet, most of us would rather not have to deal with the issue in the first place.
Alternatives you can purchase at Costco that are worth a shot
If you look to Costco's most highly rated option, you are going to come up with Charmin Ultra Soft 2-Ply that retails for $34 for 30 rolls. Compared to the Kirkland Brand 2-Ply that is listed at $25 for a 30 pack you are definitely paying more for Charmin — especially taking into account the much lower sheet-count, but it's possible that one of the culprits to Kirkland clogging is excessive use as a thicker, plusher option performs better while using less product.
If you want to stick with a Kirkland brand, the Kirkland Signature Ultra Soft Bath Tissue 2-Ply (mentioned previously) is a safer and softer bet. This option has a 4.7/5 star rating, and much more consistently positive recent reviews. This actually seems like the best deal of all, coming in at $25 for a 36 pack, and one review heralded it as "the best bath tissue I've found." If you do still have to make your way through a less than ideal toilet paper stash, perhaps consider the benefit of DIY ways you can use toilet paper rolls to organize your home to help you power through.