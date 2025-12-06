The Big-Name Brand That's Quietly Behind Costco's Kirkland Batteries

There are numerous must-know Costco secrets and hacks that can save you time and money. They range from what the "death star" symbol means on price signs to which companies produce merchandise for the budget-friendly house brand Kirkland Signature. The source of certain Kirkland Signature products — say, the House Blend Coffee, which is roasted by Starbucks — is printed on the packaging, while the origins of others are well-kept secrets, which has led to speculation from warehouse-store shoppers and TikTok content creators. Then there are the products whose makers are more of an open secret, as is the case with Kirkland Signature batteries. Craig Jelinek, Costco's former CEO, told an Atlanta-area TV station in 2016 that Duracell produces these batteries. Though Costco could have switched suppliers since then, it's unlikely since Duracell and Kirkland are the only two battery brands the retailer carries.

So, why should consumers care if Duracell-made batteries are being sold as Kirkland Signature batteries? A couple of reasons. Most importantly, it indicates that Kirkland Signature batteries are likely to resemble those produced by a well-known company many customers and professional reviewers associate with high quality. Kirkland Signature's AA and AAA batteries don't possess the copper-top design most Duracell batteries have, but like their Duracell cousins, they're alkaline batteries with a 12-year shelf life.

There's another difference worth noting, too. On the Costco website, descriptions of Duracell's AA and AAA batteries tout a trademarked ingredient combo dubbed POWER BOOST, which Duracell's United Kingdom website describes as a technology designed to deliver "better performance on devices with high energy demands." This feature isn't listed in Costco's descriptions of Kirkland batteries.