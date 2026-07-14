Turn Old Shutters Into A Creative Way To Hang Bathroom Towels
You get out of the shower, wrap yourself in your cozy, warm towel, and mosey on down to your bedroom to pick out your 'fit. In your haste to start the day, you leave the towel hanging over the bedroom door, and in your eagerness to shower that evening or the next day, you forget to bring it back to the bathroom with you. If you swore that this post-shower, naked-and-wet-waddle from the bathroom to fetch your towel was your last, you're going to want to hear about how those old window shutters can help.
If you've been looking for a creative way to display your bathroom towels, all you need is a pair of window shutters, a pair of shelf brackets, and some hardware. In a few steps, you can turn old shutters into a unique hanging rack that will always catch your eye and remind you to hang up that towel ready for your next shower. Shutters are easy to find at affordable prices at thrift stores, yard sales, and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
With a little TLC and some drill know-how, you can create a functional towel rack that reads as a cottagecore art piece and will immediately elevate your bathroom. You can customize this DIY shutter shelf to fit as many hooks for towels and robes as you need, and the top of the shelf can serve as extra storage or a focal point for decor.
A DIY shutter shelf can work in any room
Creating your shutter shelf is fairly easy and can be done using entirely thrifted items, plus some hardware you might already have lying around. If possible, find a set of shutters that's already the length you need, otherwise you'll have to cut them to size. After taking all the hardware out, sand and paint the shutters your desired color (or perhaps a complementary color combination that will really pop) before drilling them together at a 90-degree angle. Secure some shelf brackets between them to make the shelf load-bearing. The shutter that lies against the wall acts as the backing to fasten your towel hooks to. We love the idea of using vintage doorknobs as hangers or thrifted cast iron hooks. If you're pressed for wall space or you prefer a simpler look, you can use just one shutter to create your shelf and drill hooks into the bottom.
The bathroom isn't the only room that can benefit from the addition of a stylish shutter shelf. This DIY can work well in the mud room as a coat and hat rack, or as a place to hang your doggo leashes for easy access. In the kitchen, you could use your shutter shelf as a unique coffee mug storage solution.