Turn Old Shutters Into A Creative Way To Hang Bathroom Towels

You get out of the shower, wrap yourself in your cozy, warm towel, and mosey on down to your bedroom to pick out your 'fit. In your haste to start the day, you leave the towel hanging over the bedroom door, and in your eagerness to shower that evening or the next day, you forget to bring it back to the bathroom with you. If you swore that this post-shower, naked-and-wet-waddle from the bathroom to fetch your towel was your last, you're going to want to hear about how those old window shutters can help.

If you've been looking for a creative way to display your bathroom towels, all you need is a pair of window shutters, a pair of shelf brackets, and some hardware. In a few steps, you can turn old shutters into a unique hanging rack that will always catch your eye and remind you to hang up that towel ready for your next shower. Shutters are easy to find at affordable prices at thrift stores, yard sales, and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

With a little TLC and some drill know-how, you can create a functional towel rack that reads as a cottagecore art piece and will immediately elevate your bathroom. You can customize this DIY shutter shelf to fit as many hooks for towels and robes as you need, and the top of the shelf can serve as extra storage or a focal point for decor.