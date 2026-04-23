The Unique Coffee Mug Storage DIY That Frees Up Space In Jam-Packed Cabinets

Many coffee and tea drinkers have a go-to rotation of mugs, with their favorites permanently situated in the front row of the kitchen cabinet. Then there are the benchwarmers, the mugs stuffed in the back which only see the light of day when all other options are in the dishwasher. But with the right DIY coffee mug storage hack, you won't have to play favorites anymore. Just repurpose an old window shutter into a hanging kitchen rack.

In its most basic form, this project involves mounting a window shutter to a kitchen wall, attaching S-hooks to the shutter's slats, and hanging coffee mugs on the hooks. However, the storage rack can be customized based on how you want it to look and how much work you want to put into it. DIY content creator Priscila Raposo, who uses the handle @minhacasaminhasescolhas, posted an Instagram video showing a few modifications. Raposo fastened wooden planks to the shutter with brackets to create small shelves, then placed a rod through the top brackets to hang kitchen towels.

The first step is finding the perfect window shutter. Louvered shutters are best, since the horizontal slats are well-suited for S-hooks. However, other types of window shutter styles, like raised panel shutters or board and batten shutters, can work by using screw hooks or wall hooks. If you don't have an old window shutter lying around, try sites like Etsy and Facebook Marketplace, or test your luck at secondhand stores.