Skip The Baskets — This Thrift Store Antique Makes Hiding Clutter More Stylish

While you may be able to find stylish ways to decorate with baskets, they can be a bit bland when it comes to storage. Luckily, there's a more unique and stylish option to replace both bland baskets and chaotic clutter. Head out to your local thrift store and look for an antique coal hod. Also called coal scuttles, these were designed to hold and carry hot coals and ashes for fireplaces. You may not have coals to keep in one, but that doesn't mean they can't be useful! Their rich history and rustic charm make them a fascinating statement piece, and your spare blankets or crafting supplies will fit in them just as well as coals would.

Coal hods can come in a number of different sizes and shapes, from small pails to ornate boxes, and may be made of wood or metal. Believe it or not, coal hods are still being made in the present day for people to use when tending to their fireplaces. However, a thrifted antique piece may be the better option. While modern versions can still be stylish and shiny, antique ones sometimes feature vintage designs that can make them really stand out! They can even be valuable thrifted items sold at flea markets and the like, with some antique coal hods selling for hundreds to over a thousand at auction.

Of course, after years of storing coal, they can be quite dirty. You'll likely need to clean them before bringing them inside, unless you want coal dust on your odds and ends. Depending on the state your coal hod is in, it may only need a light rinse, a soak in some rust remover, or a hard scrub with vinegar.