Skip The Baskets — This Thrift Store Antique Makes Hiding Clutter More Stylish
While you may be able to find stylish ways to decorate with baskets, they can be a bit bland when it comes to storage. Luckily, there's a more unique and stylish option to replace both bland baskets and chaotic clutter. Head out to your local thrift store and look for an antique coal hod. Also called coal scuttles, these were designed to hold and carry hot coals and ashes for fireplaces. You may not have coals to keep in one, but that doesn't mean they can't be useful! Their rich history and rustic charm make them a fascinating statement piece, and your spare blankets or crafting supplies will fit in them just as well as coals would.
Coal hods can come in a number of different sizes and shapes, from small pails to ornate boxes, and may be made of wood or metal. Believe it or not, coal hods are still being made in the present day for people to use when tending to their fireplaces. However, a thrifted antique piece may be the better option. While modern versions can still be stylish and shiny, antique ones sometimes feature vintage designs that can make them really stand out! They can even be valuable thrifted items sold at flea markets and the like, with some antique coal hods selling for hundreds to over a thousand at auction.
Of course, after years of storing coal, they can be quite dirty. You'll likely need to clean them before bringing them inside, unless you want coal dust on your odds and ends. Depending on the state your coal hod is in, it may only need a light rinse, a soak in some rust remover, or a hard scrub with vinegar.
Using coal hods for clutter in your home
Start by determining where your coal hod will go. There can be clutter in any room, depending on your personal habits, so find the places in your home where objects tend to gather. A few hot spots to consider are the area around your front door, near desks, your kitchen counter, or even your bathroom, as these can all attract loose bits and pieces that need a home. A smaller coal hod may be a stylish way to keep your junk mail from piling up in your entryway, while a larger one could be situated next to your couch to keep your spare blankets in. If you love grilling, setting up a fire pit, or have a fireplace, use your antique coal hod for its original purpose. Store your tinder, coal, or firewood in it to keep your garage or the area around your fireplace looking tidy.
It's a good idea to stay flexible with your design plan, since you never know what you'll find when thrifting. If you have a strong sense of style and aesthetic to each room, the coal hod you find may or may not be a perfect match. A more ornate piece might stick out in a minimalistic bedroom, while a more rustic, simple piece may not be a good fit for your cool art deco bathroom. Knowing how to bring together antique and modern furniture can help blend styles that are close, but there's another option for more disparate styles. You can give your antique coal hod a fresh coat of paint to help it fit your home better. Go with a distressed look to increase the rustic charm or add intricate designs and delicate florals for a storage solution more elegant than any basket.