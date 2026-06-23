Transform An Old Watering Can Into Beautiful Patio Decor That Glows
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After years of gardening together, it can be difficult to part with a beloved watering can. Although it may have served its time, it doesn't have to go in the garbage. There are plenty of unique ways to reuse old household items outdoors, including vintage gardening tools. Give your landscape a unique, decorative touch with glowing patio decor crafted from a watering can.
The YouTuber Cozy DIY Home shared a beautiful patio idea that transforms a watering can into a shimmering light-up garden sculpture. This idea is inspired by an outdoor decor set that you can purchase. However, there are perks to crafting it yourself. Handmade decor has been a rising trend for the past few years because it looks and feels more authentic than store-bought items. By DIYing this project and putting your own spin on the design, you can customize it to perfectly fit your outdoor space. It's a great way to show off your creativity and highlight your favorite outdoor plants.
This outdoor lighting fixture brings character to a yard while serving a functional purpose. The cluster of string lights illuminates dark outdoor spaces, putting your plants in the spotlight even after the sun goes down. The finished project creates the illusion of falling, glowing water, and it creates a whimsical aesthetic that befits today's home and garden design fads.
How to create a light-up patio sculpture from an old watering can
This shimmering patio decor only requires a few ingredients aside from an upcycled watering can. You'll need a stake or bird feeder pole to hang it on, and a set of outdoor string lights. A simple pole, such as the Feed Garden Bird Feeder Pole, makes it easy to dangle a watering can by its handle off the hook. Ensure your chosen string lights are tiny enough to fit in the holes in the watering can's sprinkler head. Also ensure they're water-resistant and built to be outdoors, as they'll be exposed to rain and humidity. Fortunately, many string lights are made with LED bulbs, which are recommended since they last longer and produce more light with less power than other light bulb types. A design like the Minetom Fairy Lights fits all of these requirements.
Start this project by preparing your watering can. If it's rusting, you should restore it to stop the corrosion from worsening. Sand down the rust, wash the can, and paint over it with a rust-stopping primer, such as the Rust-Oleum Metal Primer Spray. Once the primer dries, you can repaint the watering can to any color that befits your patio and landscape. Thread the twinkle lights through the holes in the spout head, folding them in tiny hooks to keep them in place. Wrap the string up and along the spout, and tuck the battery safely inside the watering can. You can now hang it on the pole and arrange the falling string lights over potted or in-ground plants. Add other DIY decor to your design to truly make a one-of-a-kind space, such as the idea that repurposes jars into stunning patio decor.