Not Chemicals Or Traps: Help Keep Spiders Away From Patio Furniture Naturally
Warmer weather means it's time to put your cozy patio furniture to use. While no outdoor activities are immune to pest encounters, this doesn't mean you have to share your favorite patio chair with spiders — even during the later summer and fall months, when such encounters are more likely. But if it seems like your patio furniture is constantly covered with these arachnids and their webs, there are chemical-free options you can try to help keep them away. With a bit of preparation, diligence, and precautionary measures, you might be able to resolve your patio furniture spider woes using peppermint essential oil.
As arguably one of the most popular essential oils in homeopathic care and aromatherapy, peppermint oil has a reputation for its strong scent. Made from the natural oils of peppermint leaves, this product has also garnered some attention in recent years as one of the essential oils that gets rid of bugs. While no oil types can work against all pests, and no essential oil can really be guaranteed to work 100%, there may be some truth behind peppermint oil's abilities to deter spiders. Many proponents of this remedy point to a landmark study published in late 2017 in the Journal of Economic Etymology (via Oxford Academic). Per the study, researchers tested three substances against three different types of invasive spiders and found peppermint oil as effective in repelling them. Meanwhile, a Kansas Entomological Society study on brown recluse spiders (via BioOne Digital Library) noted possible lethal effects stemming from spiders' direct contact with peppermint oil. Some people have also reported success with using the oil from this herb to keep spiders out. Overall, it's thought the spiders will avoid the strong scent of the oil and avoid crawling through areas where it's been applied.
Using peppermint essential oil to repel spiders from patio furniture
Before using peppermint essential oil to treat your patio furniture, you will first need to dilute the product. Take a clean spray bottle and fill it with water. Then add several drops (at least 5 drops per 16 ounces of water) of peppermint oil and mix well. You may also add a small amount of dish soap as an emulsifying agent. Spray liberally around the patio furniture, concentrating on areas, such as the legs of chairs, that spiders are likely to crawl on and encounter the oil. Apply the solution at least once a week, or whenever you start seeing more spiders around your patio.
Ideally, you'll want to spray the mixture well in advance of using the furniture, so you don't get the oil on yourself or on any guests. The time interval may also reduce the risk of contact dermatitis from direct skin exposure to the solution, especially in those who are more sensitive to this type of oil. Likewise, keep pets away from the sprayed areas, as peppermint oil can be toxic to both dogs and cats, whether inhaled or ingested. In addition to using peppermint essential oil, it's always a good idea to lift up any cushions and to check for signs of webs before sitting down on your patio furniture.