Not Chemicals Or Traps: Help Keep Spiders Away From Patio Furniture Naturally

Warmer weather means it's time to put your cozy patio furniture to use. While no outdoor activities are immune to pest encounters, this doesn't mean you have to share your favorite patio chair with spiders — even during the later summer and fall months, when such encounters are more likely. But if it seems like your patio furniture is constantly covered with these arachnids and their webs, there are chemical-free options you can try to help keep them away. With a bit of preparation, diligence, and precautionary measures, you might be able to resolve your patio furniture spider woes using peppermint essential oil.

As arguably one of the most popular essential oils in homeopathic care and aromatherapy, peppermint oil has a reputation for its strong scent. Made from the natural oils of peppermint leaves, this product has also garnered some attention in recent years as one of the essential oils that gets rid of bugs. While no oil types can work against all pests, and no essential oil can really be guaranteed to work 100%, there may be some truth behind peppermint oil's abilities to deter spiders. Many proponents of this remedy point to a landmark study published in late 2017 in the Journal of Economic Etymology (via Oxford Academic). Per the study, researchers tested three substances against three different types of invasive spiders and found peppermint oil as effective in repelling them. Meanwhile, a Kansas Entomological Society study on brown recluse spiders (via BioOne Digital Library) noted possible lethal effects stemming from spiders' direct contact with peppermint oil. Some people have also reported success with using the oil from this herb to keep spiders out. Overall, it's thought the spiders will avoid the strong scent of the oil and avoid crawling through areas where it's been applied.