Turn Dollar Tree Garden Fences Into The Cutest Patio Table With An Easy DIY

Patio furniture is a necessity if you plan on spending lots of time outdoors. But racking up a bill for all of that furniture? Definitely not part of the fun. One of the essential pieces is a side table, especially if you want a spot to set down your frosty beverage. Luckily, you can save some cash by crafting one out of Dollar Tree's garden fences and a simple plastic tray. The project, which was shared by YouTuber Belinda's DIYs, fuses the items together to create a small round table that's nothing short of adorable. For approximately $5 each (not including the extra materials), it's a low-cost project. Plus, it's a piece of patio furniture that could also be used indoors.

Start by picking up two Garden Collection White Plastic Short Fences from Dollar Tree. If you're not familiar with them, they look like small, lattice fences that can be staked into the ground. Although they can be used as edging, they wouldn't necessarily be a good solution if you're trying to build a fence for your landscape. However, because of their bendable plastic design, they can also be shaped into the base of a patio table. Dollar Tree's 16-inch Round Plastic Serving Tray is what sits on top as the main surface.

You'll need a strong-hold glue to put the table together. A hot glue gun, painter's tape, and cable ties can help with the assembly and keeping it secure as well. To add more style, grab a can of textured enamel, like this Rust-Oleum Multi-Color Spray Paint. You might also want to enhance the table with things like faux greenery or lights.