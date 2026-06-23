Turn Dollar Tree Garden Fences Into The Cutest Patio Table With An Easy DIY
Patio furniture is a necessity if you plan on spending lots of time outdoors. But racking up a bill for all of that furniture? Definitely not part of the fun. One of the essential pieces is a side table, especially if you want a spot to set down your frosty beverage. Luckily, you can save some cash by crafting one out of Dollar Tree's garden fences and a simple plastic tray. The project, which was shared by YouTuber Belinda's DIYs, fuses the items together to create a small round table that's nothing short of adorable. For approximately $5 each (not including the extra materials), it's a low-cost project. Plus, it's a piece of patio furniture that could also be used indoors.
Start by picking up two Garden Collection White Plastic Short Fences from Dollar Tree. If you're not familiar with them, they look like small, lattice fences that can be staked into the ground. Although they can be used as edging, they wouldn't necessarily be a good solution if you're trying to build a fence for your landscape. However, because of their bendable plastic design, they can also be shaped into the base of a patio table. Dollar Tree's 16-inch Round Plastic Serving Tray is what sits on top as the main surface.
You'll need a strong-hold glue to put the table together. A hot glue gun, painter's tape, and cable ties can help with the assembly and keeping it secure as well. To add more style, grab a can of textured enamel, like this Rust-Oleum Multi-Color Spray Paint. You might also want to enhance the table with things like faux greenery or lights.
Here's how to make a unique side table for your patio
Flip the tray over and curve one of the fences around its inner border. Make a dot at each point where the fence hits, indicating where you should add adhesive. Squeeze the industrial-strength glue on first (like E6000 Plus), followed by hot glue. Place the fence back on and hold it firmly to help it stay put. Use strips of painter's tape to apply even more pressure. Next, clip the second fence to the first, then repeat the previous steps. Wrap cable ties around the fences' joining sections to ensure they don't come apart. Then, allow the table to dry for approximately 12 hours.
Once it's dry, take the table outside and upgrade it with textured spray paint. Allow the piece to fully dry once again. It'll now be ready to be used as a cute patio side table. Set it next to a lounging chair so that it can hold your snacks and drinks. If you plan to use it in the grass, nestling the stakes into the ground will make it slightly shorter but more stable.
The lattice design could be used to weave leafy garland through, like Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Green Leaves & Vine Garland. If you want to brighten it up, use a strand of battery-operated lights instead. You could also glue a puck light to the bottom of the tray, or attach a solar light to the top. The side table might not be as sturdy and long-lasting as one from a retailer. But it's certainly less expensive than other options. Plus, you can do a few other DIY outdoor furniture projects to create a whole budget-friendly patio setup.