Don't Store Toilet Paper Here — It Could Become Unusable When You Need It Most
Finding the best hidden toilet paper storage hacks that won't break the bank can be difficult, especially if you have a smaller bathroom. Let's say you make your bi-weekly Costco run and come home with a 24-pack of toilet paper. Where is it all supposed to go? You might not have room for extra bins and baskets on your bathroom floor, let alone any leftover cabinet space for all of the rolls. This might drive you to store toilet paper in other parts of the house with a little extra room in the cabinets, like the laundry room. However, this is a big mistake. Because of the high levels of humidity in this space, your toilet paper can easily become unusable when you need it most.
It's not an exaggeration that to run out of TP is a disaster, so reaching for an emergency roll only to find it has started to disintegrate or is covered in mold is also definitely up there. Toilet paper is made to absorb humidity, so it'll do just that when you store it in the laundry room. Even if you leave it in its plastic packaging, it is not airtight. So, the moisture can still have a negative impact on the paper over time. Even if you don't use the dryer (ever or often!), the laundry room is still not a good TP storage location. Air drying laundry still releases moisture into the air, which can ruin your reserves.
Where to store your extra toilet paper instead
The best place for toilet paper is always going to be in the bathroom. Keeping things close to where you use them is a habit of people with an impressively organized home. There are always ways to create space out of nowhere, even in bathrooms that are lacking in square feet. For example, there are lots of clever solutions for concealing extra toilet paper in the bathroom that don't expand the space's footprint at all. You can utilize the under-hang of floating vanities or upper cabinets to create a new shelf for extra TP rolls to hang out while they wait their turn.
Yet, we know that sometimes there simply isn't going to be enough room, no matter how creative you get. For this reason, the rolls will simply have to migrate elsewhere. The first place to try is the hall closet, or linen closet if you have one. The shelf that sits across the top of these spaces is a great place for TP, especially in a bin so it stays all together and you don't have rogue rolls raining down on you. Other options to get TP mold-free and accessible include your bedroom's closet, under your bed, or even your pantry! You just want to avoid other moisture-heavy places, like under the kitchen sink, or spots where it'll feel weirdly out of place ... like the kitchen cabinets themselves.