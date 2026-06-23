Don't Store Toilet Paper Here — It Could Become Unusable When You Need It Most

Finding the best hidden toilet paper storage hacks that won't break the bank can be difficult, especially if you have a smaller bathroom. Let's say you make your bi-weekly Costco run and come home with a 24-pack of toilet paper. Where is it all supposed to go? You might not have room for extra bins and baskets on your bathroom floor, let alone any leftover cabinet space for all of the rolls. This might drive you to store toilet paper in other parts of the house with a little extra room in the cabinets, like the laundry room. However, this is a big mistake. Because of the high levels of humidity in this space, your toilet paper can easily become unusable when you need it most.

It's not an exaggeration that to run out of TP is a disaster, so reaching for an emergency roll only to find it has started to disintegrate or is covered in mold is also definitely up there. Toilet paper is made to absorb humidity, so it'll do just that when you store it in the laundry room. Even if you leave it in its plastic packaging, it is not airtight. So, the moisture can still have a negative impact on the paper over time. Even if you don't use the dryer (ever or often!), the laundry room is still not a good TP storage location. Air drying laundry still releases moisture into the air, which can ruin your reserves.