DIYer's Clever Solution For Storing & Concealing Extra Toilet Paper In The Bathroom

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Finding enough room to store an entire pack of toilet paper can be quite the task, especially if you have a smaller bathroom. Sure, you can fit four or five rolls on a toilet paper holder, and then one on the dispenser on the wall. But then what are you supposed to do with the rest of the rolls? Shove them in already overfilled cabinets or baskets? Luckily, DIYer Nicole Carlson, aka @home.bynicole, has a clever solution for concealing extra toilet paper in the bathroom. Simply build a shelf large enough to store all the rolls at once. The shelf attaches to the bottom of a floating vanity, making use of previously wasted square feet. It also keeps the rolls mainly out of sight because they can't be seen when you're standing. Plus, since it doesn't have a footprint, it's a great idea for adding storage to a small bathroom.

This DIY project is simple and beginner-friendly. Carlson stained a thin piece of plywood to act as the base for the shelf. She cut dowels with a miter saw to be the same height as a roll of toilet paper. Then, she glued them to each of the plywood's corners, as well as midpoints, so there was plenty of structural support. To attach the shelf to the bottom of her floating vanity, she used Super Glue Total Tape Strips, cut to fit the ends of the dowels. She attached one to each dowel and stuck the shelf in place against the underside of the vanity.