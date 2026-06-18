DIYer's Clever Solution For Storing & Concealing Extra Toilet Paper In The Bathroom
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Finding enough room to store an entire pack of toilet paper can be quite the task, especially if you have a smaller bathroom. Sure, you can fit four or five rolls on a toilet paper holder, and then one on the dispenser on the wall. But then what are you supposed to do with the rest of the rolls? Shove them in already overfilled cabinets or baskets? Luckily, DIYer Nicole Carlson, aka @home.bynicole, has a clever solution for concealing extra toilet paper in the bathroom. Simply build a shelf large enough to store all the rolls at once. The shelf attaches to the bottom of a floating vanity, making use of previously wasted square feet. It also keeps the rolls mainly out of sight because they can't be seen when you're standing. Plus, since it doesn't have a footprint, it's a great idea for adding storage to a small bathroom.
This DIY project is simple and beginner-friendly. Carlson stained a thin piece of plywood to act as the base for the shelf. She cut dowels with a miter saw to be the same height as a roll of toilet paper. Then, she glued them to each of the plywood's corners, as well as midpoints, so there was plenty of structural support. To attach the shelf to the bottom of her floating vanity, she used Super Glue Total Tape Strips, cut to fit the ends of the dowels. She attached one to each dowel and stuck the shelf in place against the underside of the vanity.
Troubleshooting your DIY toilet paper shelf
While the original creator cut the dowels to be the same size as the rolls she had on hand, consider making them a touch longer. This is especially important if you don't always purchase the same TP. You don't want to come home from your Costco run to find out that the mega rolls you scored a deal on are too bulky for your shelf.
This bathroom storage idea works best if you stain the shelf the same color (or at least, as close as you can get it) as the existing cabinetry in your bathroom. This way, it really blends into the background, even if you are at eye level with it. If you don't have a floating vanity, you can still take advantage of this trick. It can be tailored to fit upper cabinetry in your bathroom, like above the toilet. A smaller version of this shelf can easily be attached there using the same method. What you sacrifice in subtlety by making the shelf visible, you gain in convenience, as the paper will be closer to where you'll use it. Regardless of where you put the shelf, you can make this idea renter-friendly by swapping the adhesive you use. The featured tape is advertised to bond permanently, but another option, like Scotch-Mount Removable Double-Sided Tape, is designed to be removed when needed.