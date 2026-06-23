DIYer Turns IKEA Metal Trivets Into A Stylish Side Table On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're inspired by all the new IKEA finds in 2026, you're not alone. According to YouGov data, the Swedish retail chain was the top-ranked furniture and home improvement retailer among younger generations and affluent consumers when it comes to perceived value. And it's not just the cost-effective furniture that attracts attention — the chance to get creative with simple IKEA items to fashion all-new customized pieces makes it a mecca for many a DIYer. That's how we get such inspirational and downright genius builds like the stylish side table from YouTube creator Drew Michael Scott (aka Lone Fox). To make it, he combines a basic wooden cutting board with four metallic trivets using nothing more than a pencil, a power drill, and a little elbow grease.

IKEA's kitchen section has several basic items you can turn into an elegant, modern side table on a budget. For this one, you'll need a $20 SÅPÖRTMAL cutting board for the table surface and four LÄMPLIG trivets, which are $10 each, to use as the four supports. If you need to save a little money, consider using a cheaper cutting board as long as it has the same 14-by-14 size, a square shape, and a grooved border as the IKEA version.

Scott avoided using any adhesives by reaching for a drill bit that was just a little larger than the ends of the trivets. Taking this approach should create a snug pressure fit that keeps your side table sturdy enough for everyday use. However, if you anticipate using it to hold a pile of books or other heavy items, you may want to add a heavy-duty adhesive like Clear Loctite Super Glue to your supply list.