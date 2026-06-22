What Happens When You Fill Lawn Mower Tires With Foam?

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If you've been bothered with consistently flat lawn mower tires but don't fancy paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars for airless replacements, have you considered filling your tires with foam? If spray foam can keep sidewalk pavers from sinking, filling lawn mower tires with foam should mean you won't have to worry about flats ever again. But what actually happens when you do it?

YouTuber Mower Mike has a series of videos on how to fill lawnmower tires with foam. He uses Great Stuff Gaps and Cracks, which is a minimal expanding polyurethane foam, which works well for the job. In one video, Mike demonstrates what the inside of a tire that's been filled with foam looks like, by cutting away the rubber. Essentially, it is a solid interior tire that has filled any holes or air gaps that may have been present. The foam has bonded to the metal wheel, so it's not just floating freely inside of the tire.

In terms of how much foam needs to go in for this to work, it varies based on the kind of tire you're trying to fill. For smaller 8-inch tires on a traditional push mower, 20 to 30 seconds of filling will do the job. For larger tires, such as on zero-turn models, Mower Mike says an entire can should be more than sufficient. Costing around $5 per 12-ounce can, using the foam is certainly a much cheaper alternative than a new set of tires. But does it actually make a difference?