The Genius Lawn Mower Pool Noodle Hack You'll Wish You Tried Sooner
Say goodbye to sore hands and that dreaded mower handle discomfort! There's a pool noodle hack out there that's pure genius for anyone with a lawn mower. All you need is this simple pool foam accessory to turn your mower's handle into a cushioned, ergonomic grip — making yard work way more comfortable. It's budget-friendly, super easy to set up, and makes all the difference on those long mowing days. Ready to give your hands a break? This hack might just become your new lawn care tool essential!
If you use a push mower, you already know it requires plenty of strength and stamina. Pushing the machine across your yard for long stretches can tire not only your arms, but also your hands. These push mower handles are often made from hard materials like metal. Plus, they frequently vibrate and create friction against your hands — though keep in mind that excessive shaking could be a sign your machine needs maintenance.
Either way, no wonder it leaves some users with sore hands and blisters, and looking for ways to make the task less strenuous. All you have to do is cut the noodle to the size of your mower's handle and slice it part way through middle to get started. This pool noodle hack provides insulation from vibrations and a softer, more forgiving surface that's easier on your hands.
How to use a pool noodle on your lawn mower handle
To try this hack, grab some foam pool noodles. Make sure you're using the hollow type with a hole running through the center and not the inflatable kind. These pool noodles are useful for all types of hacks around the home. If there are several widths to choose from, opt for the smaller one. It's easier to grip onto it that way.
Next, take an X-Acto knife or a knife and carefully cut a straight slit along one side of the pool noodle. Next, measure the length of your push mower handle and cut off the end of the pool noodle to match so that it nicely fits over it. Now, simply slide the pool noodle onto the handle! TikTok user @mrhackslondon also uses this hack for his wheelbarrow, and it could be applied to anything with handles.
Avoid taping the pool noodle down, as you'll want the option to replace it when it gets worn or dirty. Likewise, keeping it untaped allows you to rotate the noodle to adjust your grip. However, if there's a clamp or safety bar on your handle, make sure not to cover it with the pool noodle, as this could prevent the bar from functioning properly and create a safety hazard.