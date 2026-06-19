How Soaring Fuel Costs Are Changing How People Care For Their Lawns

Did the cost of fueling up your lawnmower make you decide to extend "No Mow May" by a few weeks? Soaring fuel costs haven't just impacted the number of cars on the road; they're also forcing homeowners to rethink how to care for their lawns. Gas prices rose 40.5% between May 2025 and May 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In May 2026, when asked about rising prices, President Trump stated (via Time), "I appreciate everybody putting up with it for a little while. It won't be much longer." Unfortunately, despite a potential end to the Iran war on the horizon, many experts don't expect meaningful relief at the pumps anytime soon.

One way homeowners are responding to higher fuel costs is by switching to electric lawn equipment. Along with avoiding the need for gas altogether, battery-powered lawn mowers tend to be quieter, lower maintenance, and more environmentally friendly. Popular state rebate programs and higher electric mower sales in recent years suggest more consumers are exploring battery-powered alternatives.

As of June 16, 2026, gas prices have dropped below $4 per gallon, making it a bit less painful for DIYers to fill small push mowers that typically hold less than two gallons. However, fuel costs become more noticeable when topping off weed whackers, hedge trimmers, and other landscaping equipment. Determining how often to mow used to depend on what type of grass you had and how quickly it grew. Now, homeowners looking to reduce lawn care expenses may be paying less attention to their mowing schedule and more on tune-up and maintenance tasks that impact efficiency, like replacing dirty air filters and old spark plugs to avoid costly fuel waste.