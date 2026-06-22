Stop Stuffing Your Drawers: A DIY Solution For Storing Knick-Knacks Without Clutter

First, Simple Ideas used a sharp knife to cut a round opening in the front of a soda bottle. Depending on how thick the plastic is, cutting it could be a little difficult. If the cut edges of the plastic are sharp, rub them with sandpaper. Now, the DIYer poked the sharp end of a screw hook into the thick plastic bottle cap. This completes the super-easy organizer, and you can hang the bottle from a hook or peg on the wall.

Adhesive options, like Command's Wire Toggle Hooks, are a great temporary option to hang this DIY wall-mounted organizer. If you want to hang a whole bunch of these organizers, a rack of hooks, such as an inexpensive coat or towel rack, would be an easy solution. Use as many plastic drink bottles and hooks as you need to free up your drawers and provide ample storage for your space.

While the clear plastic looks a little rustic, a soda bottle isn't the most stylish storage for decluttering your drawers. Luckily, you can dress up this project to help it look a little cuter. Wrap a piece of decorative fabric or paper around the outside of the bottle, using glue to hold it in place. Alternatively, paint the plastic bottle and cap or add stickers to decorate your upcycled storage.