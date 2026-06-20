The Thrifted Fix: How I Solved My Teen's Book Storage Problem With A $15 Whimsical Solution From The Thrift Store

I have one of those dreamy teen daughters who loves to keep her nose in a book. It's definitely not a bad thing. Where the problem arises, however, is that her bookcase is overflowing. As she sees it, why check out a book from the library when you can actually own it forever? Being that you can only organize a bookshelf in so many ways, our only option was to bring in an additional storage piece. If it were up to my daughter, it would be a floor-to-ceiling bookcase to give her room that classic, Disney vibe. But with a "hobbit-sized" home, I preferred a solution that wouldn't cause more visual clutter (sorry, kid).

Fortunately, we found the perfect compromise at our local Goodwill. We walked in and discovered a beautiful, upholstered bench with a $12.99 price tag. Better yet, the seat lifted up to reveal a hidden cubby. I typically pictured a storage bench as holding blankets or toys. Then the idea hit me: It could do wonders for my daughter's book storage problem, while also giving her new seating in her room. We'd turn it into a DIY reading nook to match her whimsical spirit. She was elated.

We claimed the bench and continued on our thrifting hunt. Eventually, I spotted a pair of wooden wall hangings for $5.99 that could help pull the reading nook together. The set was brand new, which always makes for a lucky score. It was approximately $15 total for both the storage bench and wall art after I whipped out my 20% coupon at the register. My daughter and I excitedly drove home and got to work.