The Thrifted Fix: How I Solved My Teen's Book Storage Problem With A $15 Whimsical Solution From The Thrift Store
I have one of those dreamy teen daughters who loves to keep her nose in a book. It's definitely not a bad thing. Where the problem arises, however, is that her bookcase is overflowing. As she sees it, why check out a book from the library when you can actually own it forever? Being that you can only organize a bookshelf in so many ways, our only option was to bring in an additional storage piece. If it were up to my daughter, it would be a floor-to-ceiling bookcase to give her room that classic, Disney vibe. But with a "hobbit-sized" home, I preferred a solution that wouldn't cause more visual clutter (sorry, kid).
Fortunately, we found the perfect compromise at our local Goodwill. We walked in and discovered a beautiful, upholstered bench with a $12.99 price tag. Better yet, the seat lifted up to reveal a hidden cubby. I typically pictured a storage bench as holding blankets or toys. Then the idea hit me: It could do wonders for my daughter's book storage problem, while also giving her new seating in her room. We'd turn it into a DIY reading nook to match her whimsical spirit. She was elated.
We claimed the bench and continued on our thrifting hunt. Eventually, I spotted a pair of wooden wall hangings for $5.99 that could help pull the reading nook together. The set was brand new, which always makes for a lucky score. It was approximately $15 total for both the storage bench and wall art after I whipped out my 20% coupon at the register. My daughter and I excitedly drove home and got to work.
Creating a charming reading nook out of a storage bench & wall decor
One thing I adore about thrifting is that it can lead to an entire transformation. Needless to say, this wasn't our first rodeo. We cleaned up the bench (although it was already in great shape) and cleared off a wall near her bookcase. While my daughter filled the bench with a variety of series and novels, I "shopped" around the house for additional items we could mix in. The goal was for it to be a cozy reading corner, so tidying up her original bookcase was also a must. There could be a prettier way to refresh an old bookshelf that I wouldn't mind trying. But, one thing at a time.
We set the upholstered bench against the wall. My teen tested it, along with the closet, to ensure there was enough space for everything to still be functional. Finally, we hung the wall decor above the bench like it was the cherry on top. Before calling it quits, though, we found a couple of last-minute touches to complement the nook, including a rug and a small painting (which we simply rehomed). Together, we stood back and admired our work. Our $15 DIY reading nook was gorgeous, organized, and totally solved my daughter's book storage issue. High five, girl.
The good and the bad of my thrifted book storage fix
This is a book storage solution that has way more pros than cons. I'm delighted that it's added another charming element to my teen's bedroom, which already has a cottagecore feel to it. The bench sits across from her doorway, so I personally enjoy seeing it anytime I walk by. Plus, it's helped keep her bookcase organized since it's no longer stuffed past its brim. Her nook can always be a work in progress, too. We can switch up the pillow, blanket, or incorporate other accessories. I'm also going to keep my eyes peeled for a vintage floor lamp on my next thrifting trips.
Now for a little real talk. Creating a reading nook obviously requires the space to bring one to life. The bench I found is 50 inches long, meaning we had to sacrifice a decent amount of wall space (R.I.P. beauty station). Another disadvantage is that a portion of my daughter's collection is now tucked away instead of being displayed, something that's not ideal for all book lovers. It's also not as easy to curl up on the bench as it is in a comfy, reading chair.
Would I recommend putting a spin on this project if you end up with your own thrifted bench? Absolutely. Being someone who embraces small bedroom ideas, I love it when things are multi-purpose. In this case, the bench serves as a storage piece, while the top can be used for sitting (like when my daughter's friends come over), or as an extra surface (like when I bring in a pile of folded laundry). She also gets to relish in the magic that she has her own reading nook. In the end, all of that, for 15 bucks.