There's Simply No Need For Paint: A Prettier Way To Refresh An Old Bookshelf

To give your old bookshelf a new look, begin by finding a wallpaper or adhesive contact paper pattern that fits your style. There's a wide variety of peel-and-stick wallpaper on Amazon and other online retailers. Discount stores (like Dollar Tree's $1.25 wallpaper sheets) and leftover rolls on Facebook Marketplace are budget-friendly routes to explore as well. In order to calculate how much you'll need, measure the length and depth of the surfaces you'd like to cover.

You can stick with the tried-and-true method of just covering the bookshelf's backboard for a vertical pop of pattern. Or, install paper on the outer bookcase sides and top panels for serious wow-factor. Add in internal components like the horizontal shelves or even the internal side panels to kick it up another notch. Once you have your measurements, calculate how many sheets or rolls of wallpaper are needed in order to cover the surfaces.

When it comes to installing, trim the sheets or rolls to the right dimension for each area and stick them onto the panels side-by-side, taking care to match the pattern at the joint to hide any seams. Repeat for each surface, smoothing out any bubbles with your hand, credit card, or a smoothing tool for a professional-looking finish. And that's all there is to it! In a matter of minutes, this budget-friendly wallpaper idea will transform your humdrum bookcase into the absolute star of the room.