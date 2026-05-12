There's Simply No Need For Paint: A Prettier Way To Refresh An Old Bookshelf
Odds are you've seen, if not owned, one of those basic, utilitarian, dime-a-dozen bookshelves. They get the job done, but don't do much to lend any style to a room. Some people eventually upgrade their run-of-the-mill storage shelves with more visually appealing alternatives. However, others take matters into their own hands by giving them new life, often with a fresh coat of paint. But before you reach for the paintbrush, consider another easy and affordable method. Reinventing a blah bookcase doesn't require a messy, tedious paint job. Instead, try peel-and-stick wallpaper.
As one of many clever ways to use peel-and-stick wallpaper, this beginner-friendly technique dresses up a bookcase. It can give it a new, fun vibe in a matter of minutes, for only a few bucks, and with no prep or mess. This is a book storage idea that will work for any style — you could choose a floral print similar to TikTok user libralilibaby, who found peel-and-stick wallpaper sheets at a dollar store for a budget approach. Or you could opt for another wallpaper pattern (greenery, geometric, stripes, animals, nature, Chinoiserie, or textural) to better suit your home's aesthetic. Either way, this DIY will take your basic bookcase to a whole new level.
Fun peel-and-stick wallpaper elevates the look of a basic bookcase
To give your old bookshelf a new look, begin by finding a wallpaper or adhesive contact paper pattern that fits your style. There's a wide variety of peel-and-stick wallpaper on Amazon and other online retailers. Discount stores (like Dollar Tree's $1.25 wallpaper sheets) and leftover rolls on Facebook Marketplace are budget-friendly routes to explore as well. In order to calculate how much you'll need, measure the length and depth of the surfaces you'd like to cover.
You can stick with the tried-and-true method of just covering the bookshelf's backboard for a vertical pop of pattern. Or, install paper on the outer bookcase sides and top panels for serious wow-factor. Add in internal components like the horizontal shelves or even the internal side panels to kick it up another notch. Once you have your measurements, calculate how many sheets or rolls of wallpaper are needed in order to cover the surfaces.
When it comes to installing, trim the sheets or rolls to the right dimension for each area and stick them onto the panels side-by-side, taking care to match the pattern at the joint to hide any seams. Repeat for each surface, smoothing out any bubbles with your hand, credit card, or a smoothing tool for a professional-looking finish. And that's all there is to it! In a matter of minutes, this budget-friendly wallpaper idea will transform your humdrum bookcase into the absolute star of the room.