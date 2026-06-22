Skip Boring Curtains And Blinds: There's A Cuter Way To DIY Privacy For Your Windows

Start by collecting your fabric pieces and seeing how they look together. If you don't have any scrap fabric from prior projects, or don't think you have enough, consider using other old textiles from around your house. You can repurpose old bed sheets instead of getting rid of them, along with pillowcases, blankets, or even clothes. If you'd rather purchase new fabric, consider the color, weight, and sturdiness. You won't want it to fall apart too quickly and leave your window exposed, so choose durable fabric.

You don't need to fully plan out the pattern of your pojagi-inspired curtains; simply place one piece at a time based on where you think it will look best. You aren't limited to manufactured options like with traditional curtains or blinds, so have fun and create a look that's fully personalized. You can measure as you go, adding and trimming pieces until your curtain is the right size and shape to completely cover your window. You can also trace an outline of the goal onto a large sheet of paper to use as a guide.

If you want to use a felled seam for your curtains, it's surprisingly simple. Lay two pieces on top of each other, with the right sides facing each other. Sew them together along one side, leaving space between the edge of the fabric and the stitching. When you unfold them, you should have two flaps of fabric along the seam. Trim one, then fold and press the remaining one, covering the seam. Sew that flap down and you're done! You can add loops of fabric to the top or use curtain rings with clips to hang your new window covering. Then just step back and enjoy the beauty and privacy of your pojagi curtain!