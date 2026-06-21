Turn Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into An Elegant Coffee Table

Is your coffee table bulky, boxy, and just plain boring? Maybe you inherited a gigantic wooden one that practically takes up the entire living room. Perhaps you're constantly banging your shins on the corner of a pointy glass version you found for a few bucks at your local thrift store. Or worse, you simply can't find a coffee table that suits your style. One crafter took matters into her own hands by turning a few Dollar Tree pool noodles into an elegant coffee table on a budget. TikToker @lovesasha.xo used layers of tape to cover a fiberboard cabinet with pool noodles, covered them in joint compound, then topped her DIY coffee table base with a repurposed faux wood tabletop.

Although some designers argue there's simply no need for coffee tables anymore, they're hard to beat when you need a spot to sit your laptop, drink, or that pile of mail you'll get to someday. Contemporary versions with fluted detailing keep the look from feeling dated. However, they can cost several hundred dollars. This budget-friendly coffee table DIY achieves a modern look for way less.

Most of the required supplies are for the base. You'll need several Dollar Tree Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodles, along with something like the EKET Cabinet from IKEA. To attach them, you'll also need a roll of clear packing tape, like the Scotch Heavy Duty Packing Tape, a roll of fiberglass mesh tape, and a container of premixed all-purpose joint compound. For the top, you'll need a slab of faux wood; you could repurpose the top of a LACK Table, also from IKEA. Expect to spend around $75 to $80 total.