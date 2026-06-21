Turn Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into An Elegant Coffee Table
Is your coffee table bulky, boxy, and just plain boring? Maybe you inherited a gigantic wooden one that practically takes up the entire living room. Perhaps you're constantly banging your shins on the corner of a pointy glass version you found for a few bucks at your local thrift store. Or worse, you simply can't find a coffee table that suits your style. One crafter took matters into her own hands by turning a few Dollar Tree pool noodles into an elegant coffee table on a budget. TikToker @lovesasha.xo used layers of tape to cover a fiberboard cabinet with pool noodles, covered them in joint compound, then topped her DIY coffee table base with a repurposed faux wood tabletop.
Although some designers argue there's simply no need for coffee tables anymore, they're hard to beat when you need a spot to sit your laptop, drink, or that pile of mail you'll get to someday. Contemporary versions with fluted detailing keep the look from feeling dated. However, they can cost several hundred dollars. This budget-friendly coffee table DIY achieves a modern look for way less.
Most of the required supplies are for the base. You'll need several Dollar Tree Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodles, along with something like the EKET Cabinet from IKEA. To attach them, you'll also need a roll of clear packing tape, like the Scotch Heavy Duty Packing Tape, a roll of fiberglass mesh tape, and a container of premixed all-purpose joint compound. For the top, you'll need a slab of faux wood; you could repurpose the top of a LACK Table, also from IKEA. Expect to spend around $75 to $80 total.
Joint compound is messy but creates a unique look
The assembly process for this budget-friendly coffee table DIY is simple but messy, so plan to work outside or cover your crafting area with drop cloths. If this isn't your first time trying one of the genius pool noodle hacks that are game-changers for the house and yard out there, you already know to grab a serrated bread knife to easily cut your foam. If you're working with the EKET Cabinet, start by cutting your pool noodles into 13 ¾ inch lengths before carefully cutting them in half lengthwise. With its opening face-down, completely surround your cabinet with the pool noodles. Tightly wrap packing tape around the entire cabinet to hold them in place. Then, use a generous amount of fiberglass mesh tape to completely cover the entire base. Although it's usually self-adhesive, don't be tempted to skip the packing tape step since the mesh tape will not be strong enough to hold your noodles in place without it!
@lovesasha.xo
DIY COFFEE TABLE – using pool noodles and joint compound ✨ #diy #diyhome #fyp #diyprojects #plastercoffeetable #diycoffeetable #neutralhome #neutralhomedecor #minimalistlivingroom #minimalism
Next, the entire base needs to be covered in joint compound. To make sure it completely covers each fluted spot where the pool noodles meet, you'll need to use your fingers to squish the compound into each crevice before smoothing it out. Allow the compound to dry thoroughly. Painting is an optional step, but since joint compound is porous, remember to use a primer first.
The final step is to attach the top of either a LACK Side or coffee table to the base (depending on the finished size you prefer) using a thick layer of Locktite Super Glue. Add heavy books to weigh it down until the adhesive cures. Along with trays or flowers, books are a great prop styling idea on a bookshelf or coffee table like this.