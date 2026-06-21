Women Turn Empty Eggshells Into A Stylish Home Decor Piece On A Budget
While finding one in your favorite dish is the worst, it turns out eggshells can be the perfect addition to several projects around your home and yard. Eggshells are a natural remedy that will help hydrangeas thrive in the garden, and they can also benefit other plants. They're an excellent way to add nutrients to your compost if you're trying to reduce household waste. And it turns out, eggshells can also be turned into a stylish home decor piece on a budget. The TikTok duo behind @2sistersstory shared an elegant eggshell wall art project, explaining to their fans that "luxury decor doesn't have to be expensive." To make it, they spray painted several empty eggshells before carefully hot gluing them on an inexpensive wood circle, adding faux greenery for added visual interest, and hanging the finished product using clear mounting tape.
While this project can easily be completed in an afternoon even if you're a beginner, it requires a steady hand throughout the process to avoid catastrophe. You'll need several eggshell halves that have been properly washed and dried, but you could also use empty plastic shells. The best results will come from shells that are mostly intact after being confidently broken when raw rather than peeled bit-by-bit off your hard boiled eggs. To elevate the look, you'll also need spray paint to coat them inside and out.
In addition to your empty eggshells, this DIY also requires craft wood in a circle or shape of your choice. The $1.25 Crafter's Square Round Plywood Hanging Decor from Dollar Tree is a budget friendly option which includes a jute cord for hanging. Amazon also sells craft circles, including live edge versions with more texture, such as the FSWCCK Nature Unfinished Round Wood Slices, but they will increase the project cost, anywhere from $10 to $29.
Customize your eggshell wall art with paint
One of the perks of budget-friendly DIY wall art ideas is that each piece is one-of-a-kind. This eggshell wall art is no exception and can be customized in several different ways. Spray paint is the easiest option for tailoring it to your taste. TikTok duo @2sistersstory covered their wood circle in black to contrast against golden eggshells, but you can pick any colors that appeal to you. Consider using contrasting sheens if you prefer a monochromatic aesthetic, ombré or rainbow-colored eggshells for an eclectic look, or leaving your wood and eggshells bare if you want to highlight their natural beauty.
@2sistersstory
Golden Eggshell Wall Art 🌿✨ Luxury decor doesn't have to be expensive. Gold eggshells, greenery, and a black wood circle come together for a modern organic look that feels straight out of a designer showroom. ✨ Materials: • Wood circle • Eggshells • Black spray paint • Gold spray paint • Greenery • Hot glue • Clear mounting tape #Diy #decor #diyproject #decor #walldecor
Once you've painted your circle and eggs, the next step is constructing your wall art. Your eggshell placement choices are yet another opportunity to customize the final piece. Do you want one large cluster or a few small ones? Maybe you prefer a random constellation effect? Either way, experiment before making any commitments. Once you've finalized your plan, carefully apply a little hot glue to the base of each shell before situating it into place. Don't be afraid to apply a little pressure to ensure a firm hold, since eggshells are surprisingly strong when they're being compressed.
The final steps are adding any desired embellishment and hanging. Using more hot glue to tuck a little faux greenery, silk florals, or other ephemera around or between your eggshells is an optional step that can give your wall art more movement and depth. Lastly, hang your "eggstraordinary" new decor from the jute loop or add plenty of clear mounting tape to the back before pressing it into place. And that's all there is to this crazy easy DIY using spray paint.