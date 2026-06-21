Women Turn Empty Eggshells Into A Stylish Home Decor Piece On A Budget

While finding one in your favorite dish is the worst, it turns out eggshells can be the perfect addition to several projects around your home and yard. Eggshells are a natural remedy that will help hydrangeas thrive in the garden, and they can also benefit other plants. They're an excellent way to add nutrients to your compost if you're trying to reduce household waste. And it turns out, eggshells can also be turned into a stylish home decor piece on a budget. The TikTok duo behind @2sistersstory shared an elegant eggshell wall art project, explaining to their fans that "luxury decor doesn't have to be expensive." To make it, they spray painted several empty eggshells before carefully hot gluing them on an inexpensive wood circle, adding faux greenery for added visual interest, and hanging the finished product using clear mounting tape.

While this project can easily be completed in an afternoon even if you're a beginner, it requires a steady hand throughout the process to avoid catastrophe. You'll need several eggshell halves that have been properly washed and dried, but you could also use empty plastic shells. The best results will come from shells that are mostly intact after being confidently broken when raw rather than peeled bit-by-bit off your hard boiled eggs. To elevate the look, you'll also need spray paint to coat them inside and out.

In addition to your empty eggshells, this DIY also requires craft wood in a circle or shape of your choice. The $1.25 Crafter's Square Round Plywood Hanging Decor from Dollar Tree is a budget friendly option which includes a jute cord for hanging. Amazon also sells craft circles, including live edge versions with more texture, such as the FSWCCK Nature Unfinished Round Wood Slices, but they will increase the project cost, anywhere from $10 to $29.