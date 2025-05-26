The Natural Remedy That Will Help Your Hydrangeas Thrive With Colorful Blooms

If you love bigleaf hydrangeas (Hydrangea macrophylla) and want to make your hydrangeas red or pink, you need alkaline soil. Your hydrangeas grow perfectly fine in acidic soil, but people often add garden lime (calcium carbonate) to raise the soil's pH and turn hydrangea flowers from blue to red or pink. But rather than spend up to $25 on a bag of garden lime, you can create your own remedy using the remains of a food that you may already eat: eggshells. According to a study published by the journal Inquiry-Based Experiments in Chemistry and adapted by the University of Pennsylvania, eggshells are 94% calcium carbonate, so they are just as effective as garden lime in changing the pH of your soil. Rather than relegating your eggshells to stinking up the landfill, why not make your own fertilizer? It's a cheaper and more sustainable way to produce calcium fertilizer than the industrial process of limestone mineral extraction.

Americans eat a lot of eggs. Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Americans eat an average of 250 eggs per person each year. It will take a lot more than a few crushed eggshells to turn your hydrangeas pink, but it's a pretty easy process. Simply wash them, bake them, grind them into a powder, and sprinkle the powder around your plants. Don't expect immediate results or a one-time solution. It takes a while for the calcium to make its way down into the plant roots, and you may need to reapply your eggshell powder fertilizer throughout the growing season.