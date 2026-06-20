How To Repel Carpenter Bees Naturally With A Fragrant DIY Solution

It's too late to avoid carpenter bee damage if they have already bored into a fence post of part of your deck and turned it into Swiss cheese. But there are ways to stop carpenter bees and keep them away. The best options are non-lethal, because carpenter bees are pollinators — maybe not as important in this regard as honeybees, but entomologists still consider them beneficial. The fact is, the world needs all the bees it can get, so if you want to keep them away safely, a number of essential oils can help.

One of the most commonly mentioned is peppermint oil, which is effective against ants and other insects. It's harmless, so there's no reason not to give it a try. A number of bee-related sites recommend it, with some saying that its pungent scent is known to repel bees. However, what science seems to indicate is that the effect of peppermint oil on bees is more complicated. According to research reported by Oil Sensei, peppermint oil can actually support bee activity instead of discouraging it. Beekeepers have noted that honeybees pollinate peppermint flowers and even make peppermint honey, and since carpenter bees like many of the same things as honeybees, peppermint oil could actually attract them. This isn't to discourage the use of peppermint oil, because many bug experts recommend it, so if you want to give it a try, we'll describe some ways to use it recommended by bee experts.